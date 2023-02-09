Go Back
  Published
    26 Images

    Burt Bacharach dead at 94: Legendary composer's life in pictures

    Legendary composer Burt Bacharach died on Wednesday at the age of 94. Here is a look at the musician's life and career through pictures.

  • Burt Bacharach and Hal David in the 1950s
    Burt Bacharach got his start as a musician touring with Marlene Dietrich in the 1950s. He met Hal David in 1957 and began a lifelong songwriting partnership with him. Their first breakthrough song was "The Story of My Life."
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick in the recording studio
    Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick first met in 1961, and he and David began writing songs for her. Her debut single, written by Bacharach and David, was "Don't Make Me Over," and was a huge success.
    Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Dionne Warwick and Burt Bacharach recording a song
    After their initial success with their first hit, Bacharach and Warwick began one of the most successful partnerships in music history, with Warwick recording his songs for the next 20 years, selling over 12 million copies and 38 singles making the charts. 
    Bela Zola/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach posing for the camera
    Bacharach's star continued to rise in the 60s with the release of his debut solo album. His songs were covered by big names in music, and he was asked to compose music for Broadway, TV and film.
    Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Actors in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"
    One of Bacharach and David's first big successes composing for films came in 1969 when they won the Academy Award for best original song for "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," which was featured in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
    20th Century Fox Film Corp.  / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and Hal David posing with their Oscars
    In addition to winning best original song, Bacharach and David also won best original score for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his wife Angie Dickinson at their home in Los Angeles
    In 1969, Burt Bacharach married his second wife, actress Angie Dickinson. Bacharach was previously married to Paula Stewart for five years, from 1953 to 1958.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach with his daughter in his home
    Burt and Angie welcomed their daughter Nikki Bacharach in 1966. She died in 2007 at the age of 40.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach posing for a picture with a green backdrop
    As his star continued to rise, Bacharach had television specials, such as "An Evening with Burt Bacharach," "Another Evening with Burt Bacharach" and "The Burt Bacharach Special," which featured Barbra Streisand.   
    Harry Langdon/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his wife Angie Dickinson
    Bacharach's relationship with Angie Dickinson began to fall apart in 1980, and the couple went their separate ways after 15 years together.
    Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his wife Carole Bayer Sager at the Grammys
    Following his split from Angie Dickinson, Burt Bacharach started a relationship with Carole Bayer Sager, who he married in 1982.
    Chris Walter/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach, Carole Sager and Hal David at the Oscars
    Bacharach and Sager's romantic relationship doubled as a professional one. The two often partnered on musical projects. They collaborated on "Arthur's Theme" from the 1981 film "Arthur." The song won them an Academy Award for best song.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, Carole Sager, Stevie Wonder, Elizabeth Taylor and Gladys Knight recording a song
    After a falling out with Dionne Warwick in the mid-70s, the once close-knit duo came together, along with Sager, Stevie Wonder, Elizabeth Taylor and Gladys Knight, to record "That's What Friends are For," in an effort to raise money for AIDS research.
    Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick and Olivia Newton John singing
    The famous composer continued to write songs for the top musicians at the time, including Luther Vandross' "A House Is Not A Home" and "Naked Eyes."
    Donaldson Collection/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his wife Carol Bayer Sager at Broadway opening
    While his career was flourishing, his relationship with Sager came to an end in 1991 after nine years of marriage. Prior to splitting up, the two adopted a son, Cristopher Elton Bacharach.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach performing with Dionne Warwick in Vegas
    Bacharach continued to perform on stage in solo concerts throughout the '90s, often joining Dionne Warwick.
    KMazur/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach performing on stage with Elvis Costello
    In 1998, Bacharach partnered with Elvis Costello to co-write the Grammy-winning album, "Painted From Memory." The two collaborated on Bacharach's 2005 solo album and for Castello's 2018 album "Look Now."
    JMEnternational/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his fourth wife Jane Hansen
    Burt Bacharach and Jane Hansen got married in 1993. Hansen became his fourth wife.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and his kids
    Bacharach and Hansen had two children together, a daughter Olivia and a son Raleigh.
    John Lamparski/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Bacharach performing on BBC
    In 2008, Bacharach reflected on his six decades in the music industry, performing with the BBC Concert Orchestra alongside artists like Adele, Beth Rowley and Jamie Cullum.
    Tony Russell/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach and Quincy Jones, music legends
    Quincy Jones and Burt Bacharach are considered among the greatest music icons in the industry.
    J. Vespa/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Mike Myers in Austin Powers
    Since Bacharach composed music for the James Bond film, "Casino Royale," he made multiple cameos in the Austin Powers films, parody spy movies, throughout the '90s and 2000s.
    New Line Cinema / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach performing at Glastonbury
    Bacharach performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England in 2015. A year later, he wrote a song inspired by his late daughter Nikki, who suffered with Asperger's syndrome, called "Dancing With Your Shadow," sung by Sheryl Crow.
    Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach performing onstage
    In 2018, the composer wrote "Live to See Another Day," inspired by the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
    Daniel Knighton/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach performing
    In 2021, Bacharach won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop/vocal album for his EP "Blue Umbrella," in partnership with musician Daniel Tashian.
    Robin Little/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Burt Bacharach playing the piano
    Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 94.
    uciano Viti/Getty Images / Getty Images
