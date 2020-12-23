Billie Eilish posts fiery rebuttle to fans criticizing her green-and-black hair: 'Shut up!'

Billie Eilish lashed out at strangers this week after receiving some harsh assessments of her signature neon green-and-black hair.

The 19-year-old hitmaker has always been one to shut down body shamers, and when the singer was apparently inundated with requests to switch up her edgy look, she refused to hear it.

"F--k you guys. Stop making fun of me," the "Therefore I Am" singer clapped back in a response on her Instagram Story via People.

Eilish, who had a record-breaking 2020 and was named one of Spotify's most listened female artists of the year, let out some laughter before threatening to withhold releasing new music amid the criticism.

BILLIE EILISH CLAPS BACK AT BODY SHAMERS, GETS SUPPORT FROM FANS AFTER RARE OUTING IN FORM-FITTING CLOTHES

"I'm making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!" she continued.

The singer's fiery post went on to note that she actually has plans to change her hair soon, which she said will mark the "end of an era." She hinted that she plans to unveil this new chapter after the February 2021 release of her Apple+ documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry."

"I'm going to give you a new era. I have announcements to make," she teased. "I got some s--t to put out."

BILLIE EILISH SAYS SHE HAS A TATTOO THAT FANS 'WON’T EVER SEE'

Despite agreeing its time for a change, Eilish pleaded with her followers to "leave her alone."

"Let me live with my f--king hair that I've had for way too long. Ok? Shut the f--k up," she added in the Instagram Story, which has since expired from her account.

The chart-topping artist opened up about her colorful hairstyle back in 2019 when a TMZ reporter referred to her hairdo as a "mullet." It turns out it wasn't exactly a look the musician was trying to achieve at the time.

BILLIE EILISH SLAMS TRUMP AT DNC: HE 'IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING WE CARE ABOUT'

"You know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off. It’s not on purpose though. I’m growing that s—t out," she said.

Eilish has a long history of defending how she presents herself both on and off stage. Earlier this year, photographs of the star wearing form-fitting clothes on an outing went viral as she's consistently worn oversized clothes to hide the shape of her body.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When the viral photos resurfaced in October, she asked, "Do you really wanna go back in time?" referencing an old video she posted titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY." In the video, Eilish states that other people's opinions of her are not in her control.

And just last month, the artist revealed she completed one of her goals for 2020 of getting a tattoo. The catch? "You won't ever see it," she told Vanity Fair in an interview for its "Time Capsule" interview with the teenage musical progidy.

In the same interview, Eilish spoke about suffering from "an identity crisis a little" in the last year. She spoke of a show she performed last December in which she said she "felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The artist went on to say she can quickly put things into perspective by reminding herself how young she is.

"I’m literally 18. It’s funny that I’m expected to have found myself and stick with it," she said. "I’m trying different things out."