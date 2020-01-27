Biggest Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show mishaps from Janet Jackson to

Each year, the halftime show during the NFL's big game creates some kind of buzz.

Sometimes it's because the show is great, other times it's because the show was borning. Unfortunately, the show sometimes attracts attention because something went wrong.

There's been no shortage of mishaps that occurred during the halftime show, so here are a few of the biggest:

Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction

This list wouldn't be complete without this history-making moment.

During her 2004 show, Janet Jackson was joined onstage by Justin Timberlake to perform a song involving a risque wardrobe change -- a perfect storm that would lead to "nipplegate."

In the final moment of the performance, Timberlake, 38, in an attempt to simply pull Jackson's corset away and reveal her bra, reached across Jackson's chest, grabbed her corset and yanked, revealing her bare breast to the audience, and millions watching at home.

CBS was also slapped with a half-million-dollar fine from the FCC, but it was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Patti LaBelle's forgotten lyrics

Patti LaBelle is a highly respected musician, but she had a tough time when it came to the 1995 halftime show.

In a show that was also designed to promote an "Indiana Jones"-themed Disney Land attraction, LaBelle, now 75, forgot the words and musical queues to the songs she was performing within minutes of the show's beginning.

Luckily, LaBelle wasn't singing live and could lip-sync along to the music, but she struggled to do that as well, making her errors painfully obvious.

M.I.A. flips the bird

In 2012, pop music legend Madonna took the stage during halftime and she brought several special guests.

During a performance of "Give Me All Your Luvin'," Madonna, now 61, sang with rappers Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., the latter bringing some controversy to the show.

At the end of her verse, M.I.A., now 44, censored the S-word but flipped off the camera instead.

Comparisons between the incident and Jackson's were immediately drawn, and M.I.A. faced lawsuits involving the NFL for over two years.

Madonna also had a tiny misstep while dancing on a bleacher-style stage that could have caused a nasty fall.

Prince's "Purple Rain" debacle

There's no denying that Prince is a legendary musician, and his halftime show is often regarded as one of the best -- despite it (ironically) raining.

The rain may have been an omen, however, as even Prince wasn't impervious to a bit of a slip-up during his 2007 performance.

During his performance of "Purple Rain," Prince stood behind a raised sheet as he played a guitar shaped like the symbol that became synonymous with his name.

The curtain was backlit, throwing Prince's silhouette onto the massive curtain, along with that of his guitar, which looked rather phallic.

Bruce Springsteen's power slide

Sometimes, even The Boss messes up.

In 2009, Bruce Springsteen took the stage and nearly took out a camera on the way.

While performing "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," Springsteen, now 70, took a running start and slid across the stage on his knees, sliding crotch-first into a camera.

Not letting it slow him down, Springsteen laughed it off, stood back up and wrapped up his song -- which happened to be the first of the night.

He may have been born to run, but he wasn't born to slide.

Katy Perry gets upstaged

In 2015, Katy Perry took the stage with music legends Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott, but someone else entirely stole the show -- or something, rather.

While Perry, 35, performed her hit "Teenage Dream," she was flanked by two dancers in cartoon-ish shark costumes and the dancer standing to Perry's left pulled focus when they clearly broke from the number's choreography.

Bryan Gaw, the man behind the mask, later spoke to NPR and said he was engaging in "free-style choreography" and had decided to "play a different character" in the costume.

NPR even said that Gaw keeps Left Shark, as he's come to be known, on his resume.