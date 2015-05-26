Better blonde, brunette or red?
Celebs with restless hair syndrome.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Instagram_HollywoodLifeHandout_X17_KendraWilkinson.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kendra WilkinsonWhile former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson certainly knows how to heat things up with her fiery mane, there's no denying the pinup made her mark in Playboy with her blonde tresses. For more photos of Wilkinson, visit X17online.com.Instagram/X17//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Instagram_HollywoodLifeHandout_X17_KendraWilkinson.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3f54f45e-et-handout-rumer-willis-getty-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rumer Willis: BothRumer Willis is nearly unrecognizable with long, blonde hair but we don't mind! The actress looked just as good with lighter hair as she does with her usually-dark tresses. PHOTOS: Two looks, one starGetty/AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3f54f45e-et-handout-rumer-willis-getty-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ae2a5d4-et-handout-blake-lively-wenn-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Blake Lively: Better blondeBlake Lively looked completely unrecognizable on the set of her upcoming thriller. The actress ditched her signature long, blonde locks for a short brunette 'do. Click here for more pics of the star's new look for "The Rhythm Section."Reuters/WENN//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7ae2a5d4-et-handout-blake-lively-wenn-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b039f136-et-handout-jenna-jameson-hair-reuters-instagram.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jenna JamesonThe former adult film star changed her signature blonde locks to a Jessica Rabit red. "I'm feeling the red," Jameson wrote on Instagram. Click here for more celebrity makeovers.Reuters/Instagram//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b039f136-et-handout-jenna-jameson-hair-reuters-instagram.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2eaf3712-Eminem_BlondeBrunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
EminemWill the real Slim Shady please stand up? Eminem shocked fans on social media when he debuted a beard and a brunette 'do. The 44-year-old rapper is best recognized for his platinum hair. Click here for more photos of Eminem on HollywoodLife.com.Instagram/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2eaf3712-Eminem_BlondeBrunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5978d974-farrah-abraham-blonde-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Farrah AbrahamFarrah Abraham showed off lighter locks at WE tv's "Dr. Miami" premiere party at the Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, Florida. It's a very different look for the naturally-brunette reality star.Getty/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5978d974-farrah-abraham-blonde-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e8f2c134-et-handout-candace-cameron-bure-brunette-blonde-getty-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Candace Cameron Bure: Better blondeThe "Fuller House" star changed her blonde hair to brunette. While we think the actress looks amazing with her darker locks, we prefer her with a lighter hue. Click here for more pics of Bure's new look.Getty/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e8f2c134-et-handout-candace-cameron-bure-brunette-blonde-getty-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kylie-jenner-blonde-brunette-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kylie Jenner: Better brunetteFrom plumped up lips to her racy style, the youngest Jenner child is known for constantly changing her look. Now the reality showed off her newly blonde locks for New York Fashion week. She should go back to being a brunette. Click here for more pics of the star on X17online.com.X17//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kylie-jenner-blonde-brunette-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sophie-turner-blonde-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sophie Turner: Better with red"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner turned heads when she stepped out as a platinum blonde -- and not in a good way. While Turner went from being a redhead to a blonde, she still makes this list for drastically changing her locks from one color to another. Please go back to your red hair Sophie! Click here for more pictures of the actress on X17online.com.X17//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sophie-turner-blonde-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/paquin-blonde-brunette-gty-hollywoodlife.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Anna Paquin: Better blondeThe "True Blood" star sported a darker hue while attending an event with her husband and former co-star Stephen Moyer. The typically blonde actress looked very different with brown hair. The dark color is harsh against her skin tone. Click here for more pictures of the star on Hollywoodlife.com.Reuters/Getty//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/paquin-blonde-brunette-gty-hollywoodlife.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jennifer-nettles-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer Nettles: Better blondeJennifer Nettles showed off a darker hue on Instagram. We're not the only fans of her new look. "My son's response upon seeing my new color:' No, not that one.'" Click here for more photos of the country singer on Hollywoodlife.com.AP/Instagram//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jennifer-nettles-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kim-kardashian-blonde-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kim KardashianKanye West now has a platinum wife to go with his platinum albums. But we still think she looks better with her naturally-darker hair. Go to X17Online.com for more pics of Kim blonde, and brunette.X17Online.com//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kim-kardashian-blonde-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/january-jones-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January Jones: Better blondeRemember when the former "Mad Men" star went brunette? Thank goodness Jones' darker do was short lived; she looks much better as a blonde. Click here for more pictures of the actress on X17online.com.Reuters/X17//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/january-jones-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/justin-bieber-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Justin Bieber: Better brunetteThe Biebs has gone blond and we don't like it. Justin seemed to be trying out a new bleached look when he ditched his brown locks. Do you prefer Bieber as a blond? Click here for more pictures of the singer on X17online.com.X17/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/justin-bieber-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sarah-hyland-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sarah Hyland: Better brunetteThe "Modern Family" actress looks like a different person with her new blond do. "They say blonde's have more fun. Let's see how this goes," Hyland wrote on Instagram. We think the baby-faced star looks better as a brunette. Click here for more pictures of the actress.Reuters/Instagram//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/sarah-hyland-hair.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/renee-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Renee Zellweger: Better blondeThe dooey skinned actress looks much better with lighter hair, and makeup.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/renee-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reese-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reese Witherspoon: Better BlondeThe Oscar winner has sometimes sported a much darker 'do. It definitely strips her of that innocent southern charm (or that could be her arrest). Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com.X17online/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reese-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/holly-madison-blond-brunette-split-660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Holly Madison: Better blondeWith personal hair stylists, it's not hard for celebs to experiment with hair color more often than the average gal. But sometimes, no matter how beautiful the star, they shouldn't stray from their natural roots. Holly Madison posed for Life & Style magazine showing off her massive closet - and her new brown locks. Click for more pics of Holly on LifeandStylemag.com.Reuters/L&S//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/holly-madison-blond-brunette-split-660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Scarlett_Johansson_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Scarlett Johansson: Better blondeScarlett Johansson is one of those rare creatures who can pull off platinum blonde as well as rich brunette. We chose blonde as the winning shade for this siren because it gives her that 40's pin-up girl appeal that so few actresses have anymore.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Scarlett_Johansson_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Mary_Kate_Olsen_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mary-Kate Olsen: Better blondeWhile darker hair made it easier to distinguish Mary-Kate from her twin sis Ashley, blonde hair is definitely a better fit for the tiny twin.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Mary_Kate_Olsen_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Lindsay_Lohan_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lindsay Lohan: Better brunetteLinsday Lohan seems to suffer from Restless Hair Syndrome and changes her hair color as often as most people change their socks. One shade the troubled actress should shelve for good is the platinum blonde, which ages her about 10 years. Dark shades, like her natural auburn red, or rich browns, are much more flattering with her complexion.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Lindsay_Lohan_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KatyPBlonde.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Katy Perry: Better brunetteAt the premiere of "The Smurfs," Smurfette's voice and pop singer Katy Perry showed off a new look with cropped strawberry blonde locks. The singer, known for her sexy pinup, jet-black hair looked excited to show off her new lighter 'do, which was actually a return to her natural hair color. But the jury is out on whether fans will embrace Perry's drastic change. We like her better with a darker style, but Katy looks great both ways.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KatyPBlonde.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jen-Lawrence-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer Lawrence: Better blondeThe "Silver Linings Playbook" star looks like quite the California girl when she's sporting golden locks.Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jen-Lawrence-blonde-or-brunette.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Hilary_Duff_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hilary Duff: Better blondeLife as an edgy Brunette just didn't suit the adorable Hilary Duff. Blonde hair works much better with her signature sunny disposition.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Hilary_Duff_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Fergie_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Fergie: Better blondeFergie has sported some crazy hairdos over the years. The darker shade definitely looks nice, but blonde locks definitely look better against the singer's bronzed complexion.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Fergie_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Cameron_Diaz_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cameron Diaz: Better blondeWhile dark hair made her eyes ridiculously striking, Cameron Diaz will always be the eternal blonde, California gal and any other shade is just...wrong.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Cameron_Diaz_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Ashley_Tisdale_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ashley Tisdale: Better blonde"High-School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale is made to be blonde and looks a little too plain jane as a brunette.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0316091215_M_Ashley_Tisdale_450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 26