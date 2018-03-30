Ben Sargent's Fresh Recipes

Cuban Grilled Lobster Tails with Garlic-Curry Butter

Serves 4

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Hot sauce, such as Frank's

Salt and pepper

Four 10-ounce lobster tails in the shell

Vegetable oil

Southern Comfort

1. In a small bowl, blend together the butter, garlic, and curry powder. Add a few dashes of hot sauce and season with salt and pepper.

2. With scissors, cut down the center of the lobster tail shells on the top side and discard the dark intestinal vein. Loosen the meat from the shells and rub it with oil. Season the lobster lightly with salt and pepper. (I often don't do this step if your guests are cool)

3. Light a grill. Grill the lobster tails over a medium-hot fire, meaty side down, until light grill marks appear, about 2 minutes. Turn the lobster tails and spread each with about 1 teaspoon of the butter. Turn the lobster meaty side down again and grill until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Turn the lobster tails shell side down and splash with SoCo. Add more butter, but not all, to the lobster tails, poking it in the shell under the meat and on top and let cook until the lobster releases juice and starts simmering, about 3 minutes. The lobster tails will continue to lose translucency until a thin band remains down the center of the tails, this should take about 3 minutes longer. Just before removing from the grill, spread the tails with the remaining butter. Serve right away.

Southern Lemonade

2 oz Southern Comfort

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

Lemon Slice

Combine Southern Comfort, Lemonade, Pomegranate Juice in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and strain into tall glass over ice. Garnish with lemon slice.