Before they were famous
What were they doing before they made it big?
Eric StonestreetBefore Eric Stonestreet starred in "Modern Family," the 45-year-old actor worked security at a Garth Brooks concert in his native Kansas. He shared his experience with fans on Instagram. For more photos of Stonestreet, visit HollywoodLife.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0e11585e-Eric-Stonestreet_HollywoodLifeHandout.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jonathan and Drew ScottBefore these twin brothers were enteraining their fans on their various home design shows, Jonathan and Drew Scott worked as mall cops. "Jonathan and I briefly worked as mall cops in the late ’90s," Drew Scott told Us Weekly.HGTVhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/71b05205-property-brothers-hgtv.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Andrew GarfieldBefore Andrew Garfield was "Spiderman," the actor worked at a Starbucks in London. The Brit told Jimmy Kimmel he really enjoyed his time working for the coffee chain.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/af694741-andrew-garfield-beard-2014.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
James FrancoBefore the fame, Franco worked and McDonalds and he loved it. In an op-ed the actor penned for the Washington Post, Franco wrote, "All I know is that when I needed McDonald’s, McDonald’s was there for me."APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c22d517a-james-franco-bald-hat-876.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jana KramerBefore Jana Kramer was a country singer she was an actress on "One Tree Hill." But do you know what the newly-engaged star did before her big acting break? She did the pre-game skating for the Detroit Red Wings. "Before the game I’d come out with link the rounds and the flags and all that stuff,” the singer told Taste of Country Nights host Sam Alex. “It was cool.”Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/755595f0-120514_411_country_640.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jennifer AnistonBefore she had her big break as Rachel on "Friends," Jennifer Aniston cleaned toilets to earn her allowance. "I made my allowance as a kid cleaning toilets. I'm actually pretty good at it. I grew up with absolutely no money at all," she told Parade.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c7a86bd7-jennifer-aniston-876.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jay-ZBefore rapper Jay-Z became a household name-- and married pop queen Beyonce-- he was a drug dealer. Jay-Z told Vanity Fair he got his savvy business sense from dealing crack. “I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” the hip-hop titan boasted to Vanity Fair magazine. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/55572d00-jay-z-before-they-were-famosu.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Teri HatcherTeri's first role was on "Love Boat" in 1985 as Amy the Mermaid. There are tons of A-list stars who started their careers in obscure commercials and small parts on screen.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/teri-hatcher-seinfeld.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
David LettermanThe comedian started his career as a radio talk show host and made his TV debut as a weatherman for a local Indianapolis TV station. Only Dave could make the forecast funny, once describing hail stones as "the size of canned hams."Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3cf42d2f-david-letterman-reuters-beard.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Patrick DempseyBefore he was an ‘80s teen heartthrob, Patrick Dempsey was an avid juggler – he reportedly tied for second in a national juggling competition when he was in high school. His rare talents got him a part on the ABC show “Overnight Success” where he juggled and danced as a scrawny teen.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8645ad13-patrick-dempsey-red-carpet-ap660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Natalie PortmanSome of Portman's finest work was done on this 1992 kids' show, "World Patrol Kids." Recycle it, Renew it, Redo it, Reuse it, Yea yea yea!Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8605b65a-natalie-portman-preg-reuters660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sandra BullockBefore producers were lining up at her door, Sandra was fighting to get noticed in Hollywood. Did you know she played the Bionic Woman for the made for TV movie, "Bionic Showdown" in 1989?Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb787bc3-rtr3fy6o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Shia LeBeoufShia was a little comedian when he was a kid... Literally. As a 10-year-old he practiced stand-up comedy that was often seen as vulgar for a kid his age. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/971dd3c9-22-Shia-LeBoeuf-222.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kevin FederlineBefore he became Mr. Britney Spears and her baby daddy in 2004, Kevin danced for a bevy of other starlets, including Pink, seen here in 2001. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8baec602-11pink-and-kevin.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Abigail BreslinThe "Little Miss Sunshine" star started her career at the tender age of three when she appeared in a Toys "R" Us commercial. For more pics of Abigail, go to x17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dca5285e-abigail-breslin-first.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Christian BaleChristian's first foray into acting was a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor (in the UK) in 1982. He later played a child rock star in a Pac-Man cereal commercial before making his stage debut in "The Nerd." For more pics of Christian, go to x17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/aecdb625-christian-bale-first.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ellen DeGeneresThe popular talk show host once earned her paycheck as a paralegal. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2fcad8d3-Ellen-DeGeneres-ewre.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
MadonnaThe Material Girl doesn't look like she eats too many donuts these days, but when she first moved to New York to pursue her dreams, she worked for Dunkin' Donuts for a while. "I was sacked from Dunkin' Donuts for squirting the donuts jelly all over the customers," she says. For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.X17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf94bc59-bigthumb.madonnapart3090111_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Adam ScottThe "Parks and Recreation" actor opened up to Details magazine about a quick stint he had at a burger joint. "I resigned in disgrace from Johnny Rockets after one day," he recalls. "The guy was like, ‘All right, so here’s where the fries are,’ and then this fifties song came on the jukebox and he’s like, ‘Oh, excuse me for a second,’ and ran over to the waiters and busboys and they started singing and doing a little dance. And then he runs back and he’s like, ‘Sorry— every time this song comes on, we all get together and sing!’ And I was like, ‘If you’ll excuse me for a second . . .’ and I left. I was in uniform— a paper hat, the whole thing. Never picked that paycheck up.” For more pics of Adam, go to x17online.com.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/22053532-Adam-Scott-x17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Amy AdamsIt's hard to believe, but wholesome Amy Adams was a Hooters girl! (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5db9578d-Amy-Adams-wrew.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Johnny DeppTim Burton's muse makes a living as the world's sexiest man, but once upon a time, Depp was selling ballpoint pens over the phone. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/880f5115-Johnny-Depp-werw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
George ClooneyClooney's sharp image has always served him well. The actor used to sell insurance! (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/55572d00-George-Clooney-werwer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gloria EstefanThe Latina pop star was once a customs interpreter at Miami International Airport. She reportedly once caught a nun trying to smuggle in a salami! (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2a3f1f8b-Gloria-Estefan-rwerew.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Stanley TucciTucci worked at a Westchester summer camp. (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ce880196-Stanley-Tucci-wrew.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Calista FlockhartCalista worked as an aerobics instructor. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4ccb7e09-Calista-Flockhart-ewrew.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brendan FraserAs a teen, Fraser pushed perfume in a department store. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/aecdb625-Brendan-Fraser-ewre.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ozzy OsbourneThe Prince of Darkness worked in a slaughterhouse. Yeah, that makes sense. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2fcad8d3-Ozzy-Osbourne-wrewr.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Angela BassettBassett was once a photo researcher at 'US News & World Report.' Fascinating! (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9890f027-Angela-Bassett-werwe.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Danny DeVitoThe actor once styled and cut hair as "Monsieur Danny." (Reuters)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Danny-DeVito-werw.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
John CorbettThe former "Sex and the City" star was also a hairdresser! (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/John-Corbett-wrewr.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicole KidmanNic's old job is movie-related; she was an usher. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nicole-Kidman-kjo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Matthew McConaugheyThe free-wheelin' actor shoveled chicken manure during a year in Australia. For some reason this does not surprise us. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Matthew-McConaughey-ertr.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kid RockForget his down-home image, the rocker was once a car salesman... in Manhattan! (Reuters)Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/RTR2YK1T.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
John MalkovichBefore he was busy being John Malkovich, the actor was busy driving a school bus. (REUTERS)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/John-Malkovich-dsfew.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry SpringerYou know him as a daytime talk show host who helps determine baby daddies, but Jerry Springer was once the mayor of Cincinnti! For real. (AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jerry-Springer-dseee.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
