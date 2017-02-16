Babs is Back: A Photo Retrospective of Her Award-Winning Career
It's looking like 2012 will be a big year for Barbra Streisand. The singer, actress and pop culture icon is preparing to kick off her first tour since 2006, beginning with a stop in Philadelphia Monday. But that's not all Babs has planned. Fans will be pleased to hear that she's also putting out a compilation album of rare and previously unreleased material called "Release Me," which hits shelves Tuesday. And just when you thought she couldn't possibly have another project in the works, Streisand is set to return to the big screen in "The Guilt Trip," a comedy starring herself and Seth Rogen as a mother and son who embark on a cross-country road trip. We suppose it was only a matter of time before Streisand was back in the spotlight. Her illustrious career has already spanned five decades. Have a look back at Babs through the years:
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0681ec98-my-name-is-barbra-ap_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0681ec98-my-name-is-barbra-ap_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dede1c2e-my-name-is-barbra-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
September 12, 1965Streisand shows off the Emmy statuette she won for her television special "My Name is Barbra" in New York City.Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dede1c2e-my-name-is-barbra-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c516dc7f-barbara-sammy-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
April 10, 1968Streisand, who presented the Oscar for Best Original Song at that night's Academy Awards telecast, poses alongside Sammy Davis, Jr., who accepted the Oscar on behalf of Leslie Bricusse for a song from "Doctor Dolittle."Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c516dc7f-barbara-sammy-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d8806e2-rox-focker.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
December 16, 2004Cast member Streisand arrives with husband James Brolin for the premiere of "Meet the Fockers" in Universal City, California. The entertainer starred as Roz Focker in the film.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d8806e2-rox-focker.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/98ee3efc-kennedy-center.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
December 6, 2008Streisand gathers for a group photo with the rest of the 2008 Kennedy Center Honorees in Washington, D.C. The other recipients included Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, George Jones, Twyla Tharp and Morgan Freeman.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/98ee3efc-kennedy-center.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01664a68-clinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
March 18, 2011Streisand presents former President Bill Clinton with the 2011 William O. Douglas award at the Public Counsel's 40th anniversary event in Beverly Hills, California.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01664a68-clinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ed785c8e-prince-william-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 9, 2011Prince William chats with Barbra Streisand and her husband, actor James Brolin, at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ed785c8e-prince-william-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jason-gould-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 25, 1968.Streisand kisses her one-year-old son, Jason Gould.Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jason-gould-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/gould-streisand-oscars-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
April 14, 1969Streisand and her then-husband, actor Elliot Gould, attend the Academy Awards in Hollywood. Barbra won an Oscar at the ceremony for her part in the film "Funny Girl."Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/gould-streisand-oscars-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/prince-charles-74-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
March 19, 1974Streisand offers a cup of coffee to Prince Charles as they chat at Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles. The Prince was visiting southern California while his ship was docked in San Diego.Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/prince-charles-74-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/golden-globes-1977-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January 29, 1977Michael Douglas stands alongside Paul Williams and Barbra Streisand at the Beverly Hilton Hotel after the Golden Globes. Streisand won two awards that night for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "A Star is Born."Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/golden-globes-1977-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stevie-wonder-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
May 29, 1986Streisand, along with performers such as Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie pose together during the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers third annual Pop Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, California. Wonder captured Song of the Year honors for “I Just Called to Say I Love You” while a special award was presented to Streisand.Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/stevie-wonder-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tennis_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
June 30, 1993Streisand applauds Andre Agassi after his win during his quarter-final match at the Wimbledon tennis championships.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/tennis_0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/emmy-1995-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
September 10, 1995Streisand poses with actress Glenn Close, who won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her role in "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story," which Streisand produced. Streisand also won two Emmys for her concert special "Barbra: The Concert."Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/emmy-1995-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cecil-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January 23, 2000Streisand accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cecil-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1