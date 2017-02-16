Babs is Back: A Photo Retrospective of Her Award-Winning Career

It's looking like 2012 will be a big year for Barbra Streisand. The singer, actress and pop culture icon is preparing to kick off her first tour since 2006, beginning with a stop in Philadelphia Monday. But that's not all Babs has planned. Fans will be pleased to hear that she's also putting out a compilation album of rare and previously unreleased material called "Release Me," which hits shelves Tuesday. And just when you thought she couldn't possibly have another project in the works, Streisand is set to return to the big screen in "The Guilt Trip," a comedy starring herself and Seth Rogen as a mother and son who embark on a cross-country road trip. We suppose it was only a matter of time before Streisand was back in the spotlight. Her illustrious career has already spanned five decades. Have a look back at Babs through the years: