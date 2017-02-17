Alyssa Milano is 40: You Could've Fooled Us

Is anyone else having trouble believing that Alyssa Milano is 40? The former "Charmed" actress recently celebrated the birthday milestone, but you'd never know it by looking at her. PHOTOS: 8 Celebrities Over 40 Who Look Better with Age As reported by Us Weekly, Milano's husband of three years, David Bugliari, threw a prom-themed surprise party for his wife in West Hollywood. "It's prom-themed because Alyssa didn't have a prom and hers would have been in 1990s," said a source, adding that "everybody dressed up and everyone got a corsage when they walked in." Party-goers such as Ken Jeong of "The Hangover," film producer Brian Grazer and rapper/actor Ludacris were said to have attended the festivities, where guests were greeted with balloons, lots of pink lighting and Milano's favorite tunes courtesy of DJ Vicious-Lee. There was also a photo booth on location, where guests could pose for "prom-style" portraits to take home. READ: Make Your Own Party Favors But undoubtedly, the real star of the night was the birthday girl. Milano has barely aged during the past twenty years. See for yourself: