Alyssa Milano is 40: You Could've Fooled Us

Is anyone else having trouble believing that Alyssa Milano is 40? The former "Charmed" actress recently celebrated the birthday milestone, but you'd never know it by looking at her. PHOTOS: 8 Celebrities Over 40 Who Look Better with Age As reported by Us Weekly, Milano's husband of three years, David Bugliari, threw a prom-themed surprise party for his wife in West Hollywood. "It's prom-themed because Alyssa didn't have a prom and hers would have been in 1990s," said a source, adding that "everybody dressed up and everyone got a corsage when they walked in." Party-goers such as Ken Jeong of "The Hangover," film producer Brian Grazer and rapper/actor Ludacris were said to have attended the festivities, where guests were greeted with balloons, lots of pink lighting and Milano's favorite tunes courtesy of DJ Vicious-Lee. There was also a photo booth on location, where guests could pose for "prom-style" portraits to take home. READ: Make Your Own Party Favors But undoubtedly, the real star of the night was the birthday girl. Milano has barely aged during the past twenty years. See for yourself:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/035cf2ba-console_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d53180b5-milano-1-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 23

    Milano and actor Mark Wahlberg, co-stars in the Brian Grazer-produced film "Fear," appear at a party during the 49th International Film Festival in Cannes on May 9, 1996.
    Associated Press
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-2-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 25

    Actress Alyssa Milano poses with her first husband, musician Cinjun Tate of the band Remy Zero, in this 1998 photo. The two were married on Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 at the Rosewood Plantation in Louisiana.
    Associated Press
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-11-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 39

    Milano, with son Milo and husband David Bugliari, attend "Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out!" on Thanksgiving weekend at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on on November 23, 2012.
    Associated Press
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-3-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 30

    Volunteers Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Love Hewitt share a light moment as they join other celebrities on the serving line for the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving meal on November 26, 2003.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-4-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 32

    Milano attends the first UNICEF Snowflake Ball at the Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on November 30, 2005.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-5-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 33

    Alyssa Milano attends the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars party after the 78th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on March 5, 2006.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-6-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 34

    Actress Alyssa Milano poses with former baseball great Gary Carter during the All Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in San Francisco on July 8, 2007.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-7-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 35

    Milano hammers on a house frame as she helps build homes with Habitat for Humanity during the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 15, 2008.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-8-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 36

    Actress Alyssa Milano works at the NBA Store to promote her Touch NBA line of women's clothing in New York on April 15, 2009.
    Associated Press
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-9-reut.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 37

    Milano attends at the premiere of "Clash of the Titans" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 31, 2010.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/milano-10-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Age 38

    Actress Alyssa Milano, pregnant with her first child, attends the world premiere of the film "Hall Pass" held at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles on February 23, 2011.
    Associated Press
