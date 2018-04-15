Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f2c947b2-reba20acms20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reba

    ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/brittany-aldean-acms-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Brittany Aldean

    While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miranda20lambert20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Miranda Lambert

    The country music queen looked red hot in her sexy ensemble.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maren20morris20ryan20hurd20acms20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

    Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/kelsea20ballerini20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Kelsea Ballerini

    The newlyweed seemed to be channeling wedding vibes -- and it worked!
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/maddie20and20tae20acms20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maddie and Tae

    The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cam20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cam

    We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9c70c375-cassadee20pope20acms20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cassadee Pope

    The "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/danielle20bradbery20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Danielle Bradbery

    Bradbery's almost-pink gown stole the show.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/thomas20rhett20lauren20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

    Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, cleaned up nicely for their big night out after welcoming two daughters last year.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/luke20bryan20caroline20acm20ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Luke and Caroline Bryan

    Luke and Caroline Bryan always impress with their red carpet looks.
    AP
Image 1 of 10

Recommended