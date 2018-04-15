ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore
RebaACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly.AP
Brittany AldeanWhile Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup.AP
Miranda LambertThe country music queen looked red hot in her sexy ensemble.AP
Maren Morris and Ryan HurdThrough sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress.AP
Kelsea BalleriniThe newlyweed seemed to be channeling wedding vibes -- and it worked!AP
Maddie and TaeThe country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks.AP
CamWe're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise.AP
Cassadee PopeThe "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple.AP
Danielle BradberyBradbery's almost-pink gown stole the show.AP
Thomas Rhett and Lauren AkinsThomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, cleaned up nicely for their big night out after welcoming two daughters last year.AP
Luke and Caroline BryanLuke and Caroline Bryan always impress with their red carpet looks.AP
