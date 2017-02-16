Expand / Collapse search
A Sneak Peek at Jennifer Hudson's Fashion Line!

Modeling a curve-hugging dress from her Jennifer Hudson Collection line (shown above), the singer-turned-fashionista unveiled her first foray into the design world on June 26th. Basic items like dresses, tunics, leggings and coats round out the collection, but Hudson has added a few accessories as well (we wouldn't expect any less!). Each of the items ranges in price from $50 to $170, and we already have our eye on a hot navy number that will be perfect for fall. Retail powerhouse QVC will debut the line on September 6th, Fashion's Night Out. Check out some of our other favorites from the line:

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/jennifer-hudson-edit-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    1

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227359-maxi-skirt-with-pocket-detail-deep-blue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maxi Skirt with Pocket Detail

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227353-hooded-jacket-with-pintuck-detail-crimson-red.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Hooded Jacket with Pintuck Detail

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227358-button-front-coat-w-seam-detail-medium-charcoal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Button Front Coat with Seam Detail

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227357-knit-dress-with-lace-inset-deep-blue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Knit Dress with Lace Inset

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227348-mixed-media-top-w-cami-slate-blue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mixed Media Top with Cami

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a227351-v-neck-zip-front-cardigan-black.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    V-Neck Zip Front Cardigan

    QVC
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a229016-distressed-pebble-bag-chartreuse.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Distressed Pebble Bag

    QVC
