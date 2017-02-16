A Sneak Peek at Jennifer Hudson's Fashion Line!

Modeling a curve-hugging dress from her Jennifer Hudson Collection line (shown above), the singer-turned-fashionista unveiled her first foray into the design world on June 26th. Basic items like dresses, tunics, leggings and coats round out the collection, but Hudson has added a few accessories as well (we wouldn't expect any less!). Each of the items ranges in price from $50 to $170, and we already have our eye on a hot navy number that will be perfect for fall. Retail powerhouse QVC will debut the line on September 6th, Fashion's Night Out. Check out some of our other favorites from the line: