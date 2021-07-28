'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis: 5 things to know about the actor

While Jason Sudeikis has appeared on television shows and even led movies for many years now, he's reached a new level of success with "Ted Lasso."

The Apple TV+ comedy sees the actor play an infectiously optimistic soccer coach who was hired by the team's bitter owner to sink the team, though he manages to bring everyone together instead.

The show has become a hit for the streamer with Variety reporting that it has reached more Apple TV+ subscribers than any other original show or movie – not to mention a gobsmacking 20 Emmy nominations for its freshman season and a Golden Globe win for Sudeikis, 45, himself.

As season two of the popular sitcom continues, here are five things to know about its star:

He was engaged to Olivia Wilde

While they never officially married, Sudeikis was in a long-term relationship with and was even engaged to actress Olivia Wilde.

They were together from 2011-2020, and they share two children: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4.

The actor's split from Wilde, 37, came as a surprise to many. He has since clarified that they parted ways in November 2020.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he recently told GQ of the split.

Since then, Wilde has been romantically linked to singer Harry Styles while Sudeikis himself seems to now be seeing British model Keeley Hazell.

He's a ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum

Like many successful comedic actors, Sudeikis became a household name during his stint on "Saturday Night Live."

The star began as a writer in 2003 before transitioning to working in front of the camera. He appeared regularly on the show until 2013 but has returned a number of times since.

He was known for repeatedly playing several political figures on the sketch comedy show, including George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Joe Biden. He also had a number of popular fictional recurring characters such as Gil, an unsympathetic news anchor and Marshall T. Boudreaux, the host of a courtroom reality program.

Additionally, he'd play a devil during the "Weekend Update" segment.

He helped create 'Ted Lasso'

Not only does Sudeikis play the titular Ted Lasso on television, but he also does a lot of work behind the camera on the show as well.

On IMDb, he's credited as not only a creator of the series, but also as having a hand in developing the show, creating the story and writing the teleplays.

Additionally, he serves as an executive producer for the program.

Two of the show's other stars – Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt – are also on the writing team.

He's from a famous family

Sudeikis wasn't the only person in his family to have caught the acting bug.

His maternal uncle is actor George Wendt, best known for playing Norm Peterson in "Cheers."

Wendt, now 72, was nominated for six consecutive Emmy Awards for his work on the show. He was also known for appearing in movies like "Fletch," "Forever Young" and "Spice World."

Sudeikis' great-grandfather's name has floated around the public as well, as he was a photographer named Tom Howard who became famous for photographing the 1928 execution of murderer Ruth Snyder.

He's finally an Emmy nominee

Despite years of standout performances on "SNL," Sudeikis hadn't earned an Emmy nomination until just days ago when "Ted Lasso" brought him three.

Not only did he receive recognition for his work starring in the series, but also for writing a pair of episodes including the pilot and another called "Make Rebecca Great Again."

Sudeikis isn't the only person to have earned nominations, however, as stars Goldstein, Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammah all have a chance to take home gold as well.

"Ted Lasso" also earned several nominations for its directors, casting, title theme music, production design, sound editing, picture editing and sound mixing, as well as a nod for outstanding comedy series – one of the year's biggest awards.