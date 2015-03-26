32 Adorable Celebrity Dogs
Hollywood's most pampered pooches and their canine-loving star owners
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0472ae1f-blakefirst.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Blake LivelyBlake Lively cuddles her adorable Maltipoo Penny on the NYC set of 'Gossip Girl' on March 27, 2008. Click through our gallery and choose which star has the cutest pooch! For more pics of Blake Lively, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0472ae1f-blakefirst.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/27d6aa36-NJonasDog022509_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nick JonasNick Jonas spends time with his Golden Retriever in Hollywood on Feb 21, 2009. Elvis the dog was a gift Nick received for his 16th birthday. For more pics of Nick Jonas, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/27d6aa36-NJonasDog022509_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9551e70b-RWitherspoonDog0719_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon carries her French Bulldog Coco Chanel outside the Fred Segal store in Santa Monica on July 19, 2008. To see more pics of Reese Witherspoon, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9551e70b-RWitherspoonDog0719_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7965cb87-MCyrusGolden041209_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Miley and Billy Ray CyrusTeen star Miley Cyrus takes a walk with dad Billy Ray and their dogs in Hollywood on April 12, 2009. German Shepherd Texas and Labrador/Beagle mix Fluke seem to be enjoying their outing! For more pics of Miley Cyrus, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7965cb87-MCyrusGolden041209_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0a18e2b5-ALarter.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ali Larter‘Heroes’ star Ali Larter hits the beach in Malibu with her dogs on August 24, 2008. For more pics of Ali Larter, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0a18e2b5-ALarter.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9fe35dd6-RihannaPup0401_05_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
RihannaPup0401_05_X17Rihanna shows off her Maltipoo puppy DJ Oliver in Hollywood on April 4, 2008. For more pics of Rihanna, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9fe35dd6-RihannaPup0401_05_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e795af53-MRourke033009_09_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mickey RourkeHis beloved pet Loki may have passed on, but Mickey Rourke has Chihuahua Jaws to make him smile. The pals hang out at LAX airport on March 30, 2009. For more pics of Mickey Rourke, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e795af53-MRourke033009_09_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/37a910bf-philton061209_10_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Paris HiltonParis Hilton takes one of her many Chihuahuas along to a photoshoot at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California on June 12, 2009. For more pics of Paris Hilton, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/37a910bf-philton061209_10_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ce014b48-sheridandog090909_03_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nicollette SheridanNicollette Sheridan leaves Cross Creek in Malibu September 9, 2009 with her gorgeous Golden, Oliver. For more pics of Nicollette Sheridan, visit x17online.comX17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ce014b48-sheridandog090909_03_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2da9ad12-LAnnRimes081209_03_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LeAnn RimesLeAnn Rimes carries her Pomeranian, Virgo, around Santa Monica on August 12, 2009. LeAnn also has a Chihuahua, who she rescued from shelter in September. For more pics of LeAnn Rimes, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2da9ad12-LAnnRimes081209_03_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/451b5e6f-rbilson080609_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson and Thurman Murman head out for errands in Hollywood on August 6, 2009. For more pics of Rachel Bilson, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/451b5e6f-rbilson080609_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MMcConaughey090509_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Matthew McConaugheyMatthew McConaughey goes for a run in Malibu on September 6, 2009 and gets a playful bite from his little dog B.J.! For more pics of Matthew McConaughey, visit x17online.comX17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MMcConaughey090509_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c2631a4-PaulaAbdul010809_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Paula AbdulPaula Abdul carries her Chihuahua Tulip around Beverly Hills on January 8, 2009. For more pics of Paula Abdul, visit x17onlinehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6c2631a4-PaulaAbdul010809_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ASimpson072508_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ashlee Simpson-WentzAshlee Simpson-Wentz carries English bulldog pup Rigby to visit a friend in L.A. on July 25, 2008. Her husband, Pete Wentz, is into English Bulldogs and his dog Hemingway was the ring bearer at their wedding! For more pics of Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ASimpson072508_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/NPortman111908_001_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman runs around NYC with Charlie on November 18, 2008. For more pics of Natalie Portman, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/NPortman111908_001_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/millernyc100509_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sienna MillerSienna Miller walks her dog Bess in NYC on October 5, 2009. The starlet also owns pup Porgy; the two dogs were gifts from ex-fiance Jude Law. For more pics of Sienna Miller, visit x17online.comX17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/millernyc100509_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MCareyDOG122308_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mariah CareyMariah Carey carries her Jack Russell, Jack, around Aspen on December 22, 2008. Jack has his own fan club! For more pics of Mariah Carey, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MCareyDOG122308_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KOsbourne111808_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kelly OsbourneKelly Osbourne hangs with her baby Shiba Inu in Hollywood on November 18, 2008. Kelly also has a Bulldog, among her other dogs. For more pics of Kelly Osbourne, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KOsbourne111808_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mbarton073009_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mischa BartonMischa Barton leaves Kaufman Studios in Astoria, NY with her mixed-breed Charlie after a shoot for cancelled series 'Beautiful Life' on July 30, 2009. Mischa also owns pup Ziggy. For more pics of Mischa Barton, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mbarton073009_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KDunst090308_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst walks her scrappy pooch in Hollywood on September 3, 2008. For more pics of Kirsten Dunst, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KDunst090308_06_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b8e898c-JRobertsDog011409_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Julia RobertsJulia Roberts walks her two black dogs in Malibu on January 14, 2009. For more pics of Julia Roberts, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b8e898c-JRobertsDog011409_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JGYLLENHAAL010406_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jake GyllenhaalJake Gyllenhaal takes his 'puggle' (pug and beagle mix) Boo Radley to the dog park in Hollywood on January 4, 2006. Jake also owns a Grman Shepherd, Atticus, not pictured. For more pics of Jake Gyllenhaal, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JGYLLENHAAL010406_01_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AshleyGreen082209_05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ashley GreeneAshley Greene carries her toy Fox Terrier Marlow in Vancouver, where the actress is shooting ‘Twilight’ flick ‘Eclipse,’ on August 22, 2009. For more pics of Ashley Greene, visit x17online.comX17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AshleyGreen082209_05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KBeckinsale070608_02_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale totes her tiny pup in Brentwood, California on July 6, 2008. For more pics of Kate Beckinsale, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/KBeckinsale070608_02_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JerryConnell082809_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jerry O'ConnellJerry O'Connell takes his pack of dogs to get groomed at the Calabasas Veterinary Clinic on August 28, 2009. For more pics of Jerry O'Connell, visit x17online.comX17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JerryConnell082809_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hduff041009_70_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hilary DuffHilary Duff runs some errands in Beverly Hills with her pooch on April 10, 2009. Hilary took her Bernese Mountain Dog for some puppy treats and kissed him on the mouth, according to bystanders. That’s love! For more pics of Hilary Duff, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hduff041009_70_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/emendes070809_01.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Eva MendesThat pooch is bigger than she is! Eva Mendes takes Belgian Malinois Hugo to painting class in Beverly Hills on July 7, 2009. For more pics of Eva Mendes, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/emendes070809_01.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dbarrymoorept2040309_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Drew BarrymoreDrew Barrymore goes out with rescue dog Flossie in LA. on April 3, 2009. Flossie saved Drew's life in 2002 when her house caught fire. Flossie’s barking and clawing at the door got Drew and then fiance Tom Green out of the burning home. For more pics of Drew Barrymore, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dbarrymoorept2040309_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ASandler110408_04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Adam SandlerEnglish Bulldog aficionado Adam Sandler hangs out at a Malibu beach with Babu on Nov 4, 2008. For more pics of Adam Sandler, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ASandler110408_04.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ATisdale091208_009_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ashley TisdaleAshley Tisdale shows off maltipoo Blondie at LAX on September 12, 2008. For more pics of Ashley Tisdale, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ATisdale091208_009_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/therondogs081609_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Charlize TheronCharlize Theron walks her dogs on the beach in Malibu on August 16, 2009. Also among Theron’s menagerie: Cocker Spaniels Delilah and Denver. For more pics of Charlize Theron, visit x17online.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/therondogs081609_11_X17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
