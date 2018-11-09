2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show highlights
Highlights from the 2018 runway show.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bella Hadid models a logo Victoria's Secret bra and underwear set during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New YorkPhoto by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Models Cindy Bruna, left, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Alexina Graham strike a post together on the runway.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gigi Hadid lights up the runway with wearing a colorful parachute and matching floral set.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1VS veteran Adriana Lima poses with a sparkling moonbeam while modeling a lacy, black leo.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Elsa Hosk shines in the $1 million fantasy bra accessorized with feathers and matching silver underwear.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kendall Jenner shows off a trendy plaid bra and underwear set accessorized with a high-waisted, belted kilt.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Josephine Skriver struts down the runway in neon-patterned pantaloons with a matching top and whimsical parachute.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Adriana Lima poses on the runway in an ornate, sequin sheer blouse, topped over a silver bra and underwear set accessorized with feathers.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/VS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7