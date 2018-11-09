Expand / Collapse search
2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show highlights

Highlights from the 2018 runway show.

    Bella Hadid models a logo Victoria's Secret bra and underwear set during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Models Cindy Bruna, left, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Alexina Graham strike a post together on the runway. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Gigi Hadid lights up the runway with wearing a colorful parachute and matching floral set. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    VS veteran Adriana Lima poses with a sparkling moonbeam while modeling a lacy, black leo. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Elsa Hosk shines in the $1 million fantasy bra accessorized with feathers and matching silver underwear. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Kendall Jenner shows off a trendy plaid bra and underwear set accessorized with a high-waisted, belted kilt. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Josephine Skriver struts down the runway in neon-patterned pantaloons with a matching top and whimsical parachute. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Adriana Lima poses on the runway in an ornate, sequin sheer blouse, topped over a silver bra and underwear set accessorized with feathers. 
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
