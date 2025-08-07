Best vacuums for keeping your home clean: Grab a Dyson, Shark or Miele for up to 34% off

Keeping your home spotless can sometimes feel like a never-ending battle, but with the right vacuum, you can actually make cleaning easy. Whether you’re dealing with pet hair, constant dust and kids’ messes, a powerful vacuum is your best ally.

We’ve done a deep dive into the best vacuums on the market, from Dyson to Shark, Miele and other well-known brands. There are lightweight options, hands-free options and vacuums that are extra-tough on pet hair.

Best lightweight option

Original price: $469.99

What we love : The lightweight stick design that converts into a handheld option.

: The lightweight stick design that converts into a handheld option. What to be aware of: Dyson vacuums have mixed reviews on sites like Amazon and Reddit. Some users love them, while others say your money is better spent on other brands.

The Dyson V8 Plus is a luxury stick vacuum that’s lightweight and cordless. It’ll run for up to 40 minutes and includes two power modes: Powerful mode for everyday cleaning and a MAX mode for intensive spot cleaning. You can convert the Dyson V8 to a handheld option when you want to clean furniture, your car, dog beds or your staircases. Included are three attachments that help you clean up higher and down lower than the motorbar cleaner head.

Best wet/dry vacuum

What we love : Simultaneously vacuum and mop your floors with one high-tech machine.

: Simultaneously vacuum and mop your floors with one high-tech machine. What to be aware of: Some Amazon reviewers have found that, for the high price, the Dyson V15s doesn’t work well on certain carpeting like shag rugs.

Instead of switching between a mop and vacuum, invest in a vacuum like the Dyson V15s. It’s a wet and dry vacuum with the ability to deep clean all kinds of floors, from hardwood to carpet. You get up to 60 minutes of runtime, and you can mop up to 1,000 square feet on a single charge. While dry vacuuming, Dyson’s smart technology adapts the suction based on the floor type and what you’re vacuuming up. The LCD screen shows all the particles the vacuum has picked up, any maintenance alerts and how much longer the battery has.

Best filtration system

Original price: $499

What we love : The filtration system that keeps your house clean as you vacuum.

: The filtration system that keeps your house clean as you vacuum. What to be aware of: The canister on the vacuum can make it difficult to move the vacuum from room to room.

Ideal for homes with mostly hard floors and low-medium pile carpeting, the Miele Classic C1 is a popular vacuum with Reddit users in particular. The six suction power settings mean you can tackle major messes with ease. Although you’ll have to lug around the canister, there are plenty of accessories that can help you get to hard-to-reach areas. Miele is a hard-cleaning vacuum with a three-tiered filtration system and an AirClean exhaust filter that keeps the air clean as you vacuum.

Best for navigating around furniture and hard-to-reach places

Original price: $199.99

What we love : The pet hair attachment and swivel head for easy maneuverability.

: The pet hair attachment and swivel head for easy maneuverability. What to be aware of: The corded design can be annoying when trying to vacuum multiple rooms.

The Shark NV352 Navigator is a lightweight, compact vacuum that has a detachable pod so you can reach anywhere in your home with ease. You can add a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. You can instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to bare floor cleaning. With swivel steering, you can maneuver your vacuum around your furniture and tight corners. Great for households with pets, there’s a pet hair pickup attachment that helps you vacuum pet hair off of furniture, floors and pet beds.

Best budget-friendly vacuum

Original price: $199.99

What we love : The low price point and ultra-lightweight frame that makes it easy to keep up with vacuuming.

: The low price point and ultra-lightweight frame that makes it easy to keep up with vacuuming. What to be aware of: The suction power is not as strong as a higher-end model.

Shark’s HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro model is an affordable stick vacuum that’s ultra-light, weighing just under nine pounds. It converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can clean the floor all the way to the ceiling. Included are specialized pet tools that get pet hair off floors and furniture. LED lights help you clean any time of day and reveal pet hair, dust and other particles you don’t normally see.

Best for daily cleaning

Original price: $199.99

What we love : The three different cleaning modes, including a Turbo mode for intense cleaning.

: The three different cleaning modes, including a Turbo mode for intense cleaning. What to be aware of: Other vacuums have longer runtimes. Eco mode may have a 50-minute runtime, but it’s not a strong suction mode, so it’s best for lighter cleaning.

Levoit’s cordless vacuum is a great daily cleaner. With a 50-minute runtime in Eco mode and a 30-minute runtime on maximum suction, you can quickly clean your home’s floors. When you need to clean one room fast, Turbo mode gives you 12 minutes of intense suction. There’s a two-in-one pet tool that cleans up pet hair with ease and doubles as a crevice tool for hard-to-reach spaces. Three LED lights help you see built-up dust as you clean. You can empty the dustbin with one click and store the compact vacuum in any corner of your house.

Best for hardwood floors

Original price: $449.99

What we love : The dual-tank system that keeps your water clean as you mop, plus the smart tech that adjusts the suction and water flow as you vacuum and mop.

: The dual-tank system that keeps your water clean as you mop, plus the smart tech that adjusts the suction and water flow as you vacuum and mop. What to be aware of: A handful of reviewers say their Tineco broke after just a few months.

Tineco’s Floor ONE S5 wet/dry vacuum is a two-in-one vacuum and mop. Suction, water flow and the brush roller speed are automatically adjusted as you clean, thanks to the iLoop Smart Sensor. A particularly unique feature of this Tineco vacuum is the brush roller that glides against baseboards and hard-to-reach corners for a complete clean. The dual-tank system separates dirty and clean water, ensuring you’re getting the best clean possible. There’s also a hands-free, self-cleaning function that automatically flushes the tubing and brush roller.

Best hands-free vacuum

What we love : Set up any schedule you’d like to keep your home clean with your Roomba.

: Set up any schedule you’d like to keep your home clean with your Roomba. What to be aware of: Roombas can tackle dust, dirt and pet hair but don’t always give as deep a clean as more powerful vacuums.

Roomba vacuums are a popular choice for those who want a daily cleaner they don’t have to touch. An iRobot Roomba navigates your home using its Smart navigation system, so it won’t run into furniture or walls. The three-stage cleaning system cleans carpets, tile and hardwood floors. Using the iRobot Home app, you can set up your Roomba to clean while you’re away or set specific cleaning schedules. You also get a clean map report, so you know where your Roomba has cleaned.

Best for pet owners

What we love : The powerful suction and Febreze formula leave your upholstery smelling great.

: The powerful suction and Febreze formula leave your upholstery smelling great. What to be aware of: This cleaner is best for small areas and pet stains, not fully vacuuming your whole home.

Every pet owner could benefit from a BISSEL Little Green machine. Designed to remove pet stains from carpets, upholstery and car interiors, the Little Green machine also uses a Febreze formula that cleans while ensuring your fabrics smell great. The machine is portable, with an easy-carry handle and a long-reaching neck.

Best for cleaning larger homes

Original price: $569

What we love : The many attachments for furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

: The many attachments for furniture and hard-to-reach areas. What to be aware of: This isn’t the most lightweight vacuum on our list.

The Dyson Ball upright vacuum comes with eight accessories that help you clean every inch of your home. There’s a tangle-free turbine tool for hair, a multi-angle brush for hard-to-ready areas, a reach under tool for underneath furniture and a mattress cleaning tool, among others. The ball technology makes it easy to reach around furniture and vacuum corners. Designed to clean larger homes with pets, the Dyson Ball has a whole-machine filtration system that keeps pet hair and allergens trapped inside.

Best handheld option

Original price: $69.99

What we love : The portability and ease of use.

: The portability and ease of use. What to be aware of: Larger messes will likely require a larger, more powerful vacuum.

When there’s a small mess, pulling out your larger vacuum can be a pain. A Black+Decker handheld vacuum can help when you just need to clean up spills or smaller areas of your home. The vacuum is cordless and lightweight with a powerful battery. There’s a slim, rotating nozzle that helps you get into nooks and crannies. Emptying the machine just requires you to twist the nozzle and dump.

A closer look at our top vacuum picks

Vacuum Price Best features Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum On sale for $389.99 Multiple modes and a lightweight frame that converts into a handheld vacuum Dyson V15s Detect Submarine​ wet/dry vacuum $999.95 Vacuum and mop with one machine Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team bagged canister vacuum On sale for $375.20 The built-in filtration system keeps the air clean as you vacuum Shark NV352 Navigator On sale for $139.99 The swivel head makes it easy to navigate around your home Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro corded stick vacuum On sale for $139.99 It’s ultra-lightweight and converts into a handheld vacuum LEVOIT cordless vacuum cleaner On sale for $159.97 Three different cleaning modes for different surfaces and messes Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart cordless wet/dry vacuum On sale for $299 A dual-tank system that keeps your water clean as you mop, and the smart tech adjusts suction and water flow as you vacuum and mop iRobot Roomba $249.99 Set a cleaning schedule via the iRobot app BISSELL Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner $123.59 You can put in a Febreze solution to get fresh-smelling upholstery Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean upright vacuum On sale for $449.99 There are eight attachments for all your cleaning BLACK+DECKER AdvancedClean cordless handheld vacuum On sale for $49.99 It’s a lightweight vacuum that’s easy to use

Frequently asked questions

Before you take the plunge and spend hundreds on a new vacuum, make sure you understand the ins and outs of choosing the right vacuum. We’ve answered a few of the most common questions shoppers have when looking for a new vacuum.

What kind of filtration system do vacuums have?

Vacuums typically feature a variety of filtration systems designed to capture dust, allergens and pet hair. The most common filtration type is a HEPA filter, which traps particles inside the vacuum.

Are all vacuums suitable for pet hair?

Most vacuums can capture pet hair, but some are more powerful than others. Some vacuums have special attachments that are specifically designed to trap pet hair, while others have more intense suction options that can remove pet hair from carpets and upholstery.

Why are some vacuums so expensive?

Many vacuums are expensive due to advanced technology and more durable components. For example, Dyson vacuums often have Smart technology, including a screen that tells you about maintenance problems and gives you stats about your cleaning. Other higher-end models often have more powerful suction with sensors that change the suction from carpet to hard floors.