Intel on 'two-hour timer' uncovered in Russian jet crash investigation
Investigators analyzing the crash of a Russian jet in Egypt uncovered intelligence about a “a two hour timer,” though it is not clear whether the reference came from intercepted communications between known terrorist operatives, or physical evidence, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News.
Philippine Red Cross says typhoon relief efforts being hampered by looters
The Philippine National Red Cross says its search and rescue efforts in the wake of a deadly typhoon -- feared to have caused a “very high number of fatalities” -- is being hampered by looters, including some who attacked trucks of food and other relief supplies the agency was shipping from a port city.