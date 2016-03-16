Rubles for Wrecks
Russia is planning its own Cash for Clunkers program, but would you really want to buy one of these "new" cars? Click here for a full report from FOX News Channel
Gaz VolgaHard to believe, but the Gaz Volga 31105 is the latest and most modern version of a car that dates back to the 1960's. OK, not so hard to believe.Gazhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Volga-31105-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lada_NivaThe rugged little 4x4 Lada Niva started production in 1977 and never looked back. Still, it comes with a piece of technology you can't even buy on a new American automobile: a carburetor.Ladahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Lada-Niva.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Lada SamaraIf the 1980's are more your speed, you don't know how lucky you are, because the Lada Samara will take you on a trip down memory lane back to the days of the USSR.Ladahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Samara-2115.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gaz Volga SiberIf the Volga Siber looks familiar, that's because it's a rebranded 2001 Chrysler Sebring. Before the US automaker went bankrupt, it sold the rights to the car to Gaz. Hopefully they'll have more luck with it.Gazhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Volga-Siber.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Zil LimousineThe Zil Limousine is made by a heavy truck manufacturer. Good thing, the armored car weighs 8000 pounds and is made in very limited quantities for Russian plutocrats. They can have it.ZILhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Zil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
