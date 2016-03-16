Indian Motorcycle company returns
Classic name with classic looks.
The Indian Motorcycle company has been resurrected again. Now under the ownership of Polaris Industries, the historic American nameplate returns with a new lineup of traditionally styled bikes now built in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Three models will be available at launch, all sharing a basic platform and design. The $18,999 Indian Chief, $20,999 Indian Chief Vintage with soft saddlebags and removable windshield, and the $22,999 Indian Chieftan with fairing, power windshield, hard saddlebags and audio system.
All three bikes are powered by the Thunder Stroke 111, a 111-cubic inch V-Twin rated at 119 lb-ft of torque and paired with a six-speed transmission. The horsepower rating has not yet been released.
Vintage-style tank-mounted gauges are a retro touch that belies modern features including keyless start, anti-lock brakes, throttle-by-wire and cruise control
Likewise, old-school dual exhausts live side by side with contemporary LED lighting.
Of course, no Indian Motorcycle would be complete without an illuminated War Bonnet on the front fender, and the new ones are no exception.
