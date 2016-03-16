Gifts for Gearheads
Even if you could afford it, you probably couldn't fit a new car under your tree or in the mail. Here are five other great gifts for your favorite car enthusiast this holiday season.
Dale Jr. AdidasAdidas The Cup Low Dale Earnhardt Jr. What better way to show your support for NASCAR's most popular unsuccessful driver than to walk in his shoes? Well, they're not exactly his, but they do have his signature embossed into the full grain leather upper, and for $49.97 should get you through a season of watching lots of left turns just fine.Adidashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Daleadidas-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Escort Passport iQEscort Passport iQ It's almost impossible to talk your way out of a speeding ticket when you've got a radar detector stuck to the windshield. If only they didn't make you look so guilty. Enter the Passport iQ, the first radar/laser detector integrated into a navigation system. Loaded with the latest locations of speed and red light cameras, it will encourage you to keep it slow and out of Smokey's way. For $649.95 it isn't cheap, but neither is having points on your license.Escorthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/escortiq.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
SteveMcQueen BookSteve McQueen: The Life and Legend of a Hollywood Icon Men want to be him, women want to be with him and, in many cases, vice versa. Steve McQueen was, quite simply, the coolest man who ever lived and thirty years after his untimely death he is to gearheads what John Lennon is to everyone else. This new $25.95 biography takes a warts and all look at his life, from his family's roots in the Confederacy to a trip to reform school and on to Hollywood greatness.Triumph Bookshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/SteveMcQueen_300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
200 mph challengeWorld Class Driving 200 MPH Challenge Sure, if you want to drive 200 MPH you could go out and buy one of the few six-figure cars capable of achieving that speed, one of those Passport iQ radar detectors and put your life and those around you on the line. Or, you can go to a supersonic airport in Florida's everglades or the Mojave desert and have a professional show you how to put your life on the line...in the safest possible environment. For a mere $4,995 the leadfoot you love can spend the day piloting a fleet of exotic cars - like the Lamborghini Gallardo - trying to crack that magical speed barrier. If that doesn't sound fun, for two grand more they'll put him behind the wheel of a Formula One car. Trust us, it's worth it.World Class Drivinghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/200mph.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Slot ModsSlot Mods For most of the country, wintertime means the end of racing season...unless you bring it inside. Slot Mods are handmade, custom-designed 1/32-scale slot racing tracks that can be designed to replicate the great road courses of the world, or whatever your imagination can come up with. Don't expect Toys "R" Us prices, though, this kind of craftsmanship doesn't come cheap. Figure $15,000 to start and the sky's the limit from there. That kind of money would by a lot of time on a real track. Too bad they're snowed it.Slot Modshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/SlotMods.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
