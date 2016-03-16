Chrysler's Fun New Cars
During a press conference on Chrysler's new five-year plan, several tidbits and images of future products were revealed, and indicate that the automaker is putting a high value on style and performance.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dodgecharger-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2012 Dodge ChargerThis profile shot is all we get to see of Dodge's flagship sedan, but from the looks of it, when Dodge brand chief Ralph Gilles says that we can expect a little bit of Viper in all future Dodge products, he isn't joking.Chryslerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dodgecharger-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dodgechargercluster.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2012 Dodge Charger Instrument ClusterDetails on the new Dodge Charger are still secret, but if the instrument cluster, and its bright red illumination is anything to go by, performance will play a big role.Chryslerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dodgechargercluster.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Fiat 500We've known for some time that the Fiat 500 retro subcompact is on its way to the U.S., but now we know when and what version - kind of. According to Chrysler, the car will go on sale in late 2010 fitted with a version of Fiat's fuel-efficient 1.4 liter Multiair 4-cylinder engine, which is currently rated at 105 hp. The following year a turbocharged version joins it, and since it is available in 135 hp and 170 hp versions in European trim, you know which one we're rooting for.Fiathttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/viper.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2012 Dodge ViperAfter a run of 500 special edition models, the current 600 hp Dodge Viper dies next June, but will be replaced in 2012 by a new car that taps into Fiat's global engineering network. This is where we remind you that Fiat also owns Ferrari.Dodgehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/viper.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 3