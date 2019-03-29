Adam Levine's classic Mercedes-Benz could be worth $1.4 million at auction

Adam Levine is selling a pretty sweet machine.

The Maroon 5 frontman is auctioning off his immaculate 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing” coupe at an auction in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday.

RM Sotheby’s estimates that it could go for as much as $1.4 million, which is in line with recent sales of similar cars. The fastest cars of their day, only 1,400 were built from 1954 through 1963 and they originally sold for around $11,000.

According to the listing, the silver over blue Benz has spent most of its life in California and was last repainted and reupholstered in the late 1990s. It shows just over 51,000 miles on the odometer, and Levine has owned it for the past five years.

The car’s history has been certified by the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, which recently unearthed and purchased one of the earliest 300s ever made, which had been sitting idle in storage since 1960.