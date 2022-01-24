50-yr-old math teacher Isabelle Galmiche wins prestigious Monte Carlo Rally

The numbers are impressive.

Isabelle Galmiche, a 50-year-old math teacher and part-time auto racer, won the World Rally Championship's Monte Carlo Rally as co-pilot to driver Sebastien Loeb this past weekend.

With the win, the Frenchwoman became the first female to score points in the series since 1997, while her compatriot Loeb, 47, set a record as the oldest driver to win a world championship round. It was also Loeb's record-tying eighth Monte Carlo win and 80th overall career victory, extending his all-time record.

Loeb, a nine-time WRC champion who retired from full-time driving in 2012, was competing in a one-off event for Ford at the season-opening race with Galmiche as his navigator during the four days of racing. The team took the lead on the penultimate stage when the car of leader Sebastien Ogier suffered a puncture.

The win was Galmiche's first in seven WRC outings over the years, according to Automundo, but she'll be back to work in school on Tuesday, where her students were previously unaware of her double-life.

"I haven’t talked about it too much, but I think when I come back everyone will know! I don’t know how they’re going to react," she told Top Gear.