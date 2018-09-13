Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured this view of Hurricane Florence, September 12, 2018

(ESA/NASA–A Gerst)

Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, September 14, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the women's US Open final in New York, September 8, 2018

(REWUTERS/Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS)

The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of New York City, September 11, 2018

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

Andrew Lingle walks along the beach at sunrise as Hurricane Florence approaches Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, September 12, 2018

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand along the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, September 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, September 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Participants perform during the Glorious Country mass games in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the latest iPhone's in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People are reflected in mirrors in the glass dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin, September 12, 2018

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman releases an arrow during an archery competition during the Third Nomad Games, in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, September 6, 2018

(AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

Flamingos are sheltered from Hurricane Florence at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, Thursday

(REUTERS/Riverbanks Zoo And Garden)

A Saudi man has his body covered with bees in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity )

Bob Bowman catches some air kiteboarding as Hurricane Florence moves toward Virginia Beach, Virginia, September 13, 2018

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A person looks towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus transit hub in New York City, September 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding in Pyongyang, September 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

