The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured this view of Hurricane Florence, September 12, 2018 (ESA/NASA–A Gerst) a-high-definition-video-camera-outside-the-space-station-captured-this-view-of-hurricane-florence,-september-12,-2018

Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, September 14, 2018 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) children-are-rescued-from-their-flooded-home-during-hurricane-florence-in-james-city,-north-carolina,-september-14,-2018

Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the women's US Open final in New York, September 8, 2018 (REWUTERS/Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS) serena-williams-of-the-united-states-yells-at-chair-umpire-carlos-ramos-during-the-women's-us-open-final-in-new-york,-september-8,-2018

The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of New York City, September 11, 2018 (FOX News/Gary Hershorn) the-annual-tribute-in-light-is-illuminated-on-the-skyline-of-new-york-city,-september-11,-2018

Andrew Lingle walks along the beach at sunrise as Hurricane Florence approaches Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, September 12, 2018 (AP Photo/David Goldman) andrew-lingle-walks-along-the-beach-at-sunrise-as-hurricane-florence-approaches-atlantic-beach,-north-carolina,-september-12,-2018-

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand along the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, September 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump,-stand-along-the-september-11th-flight-93-memorial-in-shanksville,-september-11,-2018

A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, September 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) a-u.s.-flag-is-unfurled-at-sunrise-at-the-pentagon-on-the-17th-anniversary-of-the-9/11-terrorist-attacks,-september-11,-2018

Participants perform during the Glorious Country mass games in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) participants-perform-during-the-glorious-country-mass-games-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-september-9,-2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the latest iPhone's in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) apple-ceo-tim-cook-introduces-the-latest-iphone's-in-cupertino,-california,-september-12,-2018

People are reflected in mirrors in the glass dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin, September 12, 2018 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) people-are-reflected-in-mirrors-in-the-glass-dome-of-the-reichstag-building-in-berlin,-september-12,-2018

A woman releases an arrow during an archery competition during the Third Nomad Games, in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, September 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) a-woman-releases-an-arrow-during-an-archery-competition-during-the-third-nomad-games,-in-cholpon-ata,-kyrgyzstan,-september-6,-2018

Flamingos are sheltered from Hurricane Florence at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, Thursday (REUTERS/Riverbanks Zoo And Garden) flamingos-are-sheltered-from-hurricane-florence-at-riverbanks-zoo-and-garden-in-columbia,-south-carolina,-thursday

A Saudi man has his body covered with bees in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity ) a-saudi-man-has-his-body-covered-with-bees-in-tabuk,-saudi-arabia,-september-11,-2018

Bob Bowman catches some air kiteboarding as Hurricane Florence moves toward Virginia Beach, Virginia, September 13, 2018 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) bob-bowman-catches-some-air-kiteboarding-as-hurricane-florence-moves-toward-virginia-beach,-virginia,-september-13,-2018

A person looks towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus transit hub in New York City, September 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) a-person-looks-towards-one-world-trade-center-through-the-open-ceiling-of-the-oculus-transit-hub-in-new-york-city,-september-11,-2018