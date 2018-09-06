The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

Senator John McCain's casket is moved from the Chapel after a service at the United States Navel Academy in Annapolis, September 2, 2018 (David Hume Kennerly/McCain Family via AP) senator-john-mccain's-casket-is-moved-from-the-chapel-after-a-service-at-the-united-states-navel-academy-in-annapolis,-september-2,-2018

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) supreme-court-nominee-brett-kavanaugh-is-sworn-in-before-the-senate-judiciary-committee-on-capitol-hill-in-washington,-september-4,-2018

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon, Chile, September 2, 2018 (REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra) the-villarrica-volcano-is-seen-at-night-from-pucon,-chile,-september-2,-2018

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, September 4, 2018 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) -supreme-court-nominee-judge-brett-kavanaugh-arrives-for-testimony-before-the-senate-judiciary-committee-on-capitol-hill,-september-4,-2018

People watch as flames engulf the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, September 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Leo Correa) people-watch-as-flames-engulf-the-200-year-old-national-museum-of-brazil,-in-rio-de-janeiro,-september-2,-2018

People form a human pyramid to break the "Dahi Handi," during the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, September 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) people-form-a-human-pyramid-to-break-the-"dahi-handi,"-during--the-janmashtami-festival-in-mumbai,-india,-september-3,-2018

The annual Tribute in Light, marking the 17 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is tested in New York City, September 5, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) the-annual-tribute-in-light,-marking-the-17-anniversary-of-the-9/11-attacks-is-tested-in-new-york-city,-september-5,-2018

A person participates in the West Indian American Day Parade in the Brooklyn, New York City, September 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) a-person-participates-in-the-west-indian-american-day-parade-in-the-brooklyn,-new-york-city,-september-3,-2018

High waves hit breakwaters at the port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, western Japan, September 4, 2018 (Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP) high-waves-hit-breakwaters-at-the-port-of-aki,-kochi-prefecture,-western-japan,-september-4,-2018

Burned out vehicles destroyed after a storm surge caused by typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya, Japan, September 5, 2018 (JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images) burned-out-vehicles-destroyed-after-a-storm-surge-caused-by-typhoon-jebi-in-nishinomiya,-japan,-september-5,-2018

Fire trucks pass the Delta Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, California, September 5, 2018 (AP Photo/Noah Berger) fire-trucks-pass-the-delta-fire-burning-in-the-shasta-trinity-national-forest,-california,-september-5,-2018

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves during a fourth round match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City, September 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) naomi-osaka-of-japan-serves-during-a-fourth-round-match-at-the-us-open-tennis-tournament-in-new-york-city,-september-3,-2018

The sun sets behind people walking on the High Line park in New York City, September 3, 2018 (FOX News/Gary Hershorn) the-sun-sets-behind-people-walking-on-the-high-line-park-in-new-york-city,-september-3,-2018