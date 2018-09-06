Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Senator John McCain's casket is moved from the Chapel after a service at the United States Navel Academy in Annapolis, September 2, 2018

(David Hume Kennerly/McCain Family via AP)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon, Chile, September 2, 2018

(REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, September 4, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People watch as flames engulf the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, September 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

People form a human pyramid to break the "Dahi Handi," during the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, September 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The annual Tribute in Light, marking the 17 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is tested in New York City, September 5, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

A person participates in the West Indian American Day Parade in the Brooklyn, New York City, September 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

High waves hit breakwaters at the port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, western Japan, September 4, 2018

(Ichiro Banno/Kyodo News via AP)

Burned out vehicles destroyed after a storm surge caused by typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya, Japan, September 5, 2018

(JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images)

Fire trucks pass the Delta Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, California, September 5, 2018

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves during a fourth round match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City, September 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

The sun sets behind people walking on the High Line park in New York City, September 3, 2018

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

Novak Djokovic keeps cool with a towel filled with ice during a fourth round match at the US Open in New York City, September 3, 2018

(REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

