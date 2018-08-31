Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain lays her head on casket at a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, August 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain frame the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 26, 2018

(AP Photo/J David Ake)

Aretha Franklin lies in her casket at Charles H Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, August 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A man watches lightning from a concourse at Kauffman stadium during a severe storm before a baseball game in Kansas City, August 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A man walks under Moving Surfaces, a giant steel and light sculpture at Lansdowne Park during Pride Week in Ottawa, August 25, 2018

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji )

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot, August 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Paralympic athlete Giusy Versace walks the red carpet at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, August 29, 2018

(REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

A flag flies over the Arthur Ashe Stadium during day two of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament in New York City, August 28, 2018

(REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland pours water on his face during a changeover in a match at the US Open in New York City, August 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

North Korean, Park Bong Ryul is held by a South Korean relative after a Separated Family Reunion Meeting in North Korea, August 26, 2018

(Korea Pool Photo via AP)

Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes in table tennis at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, August 28, 2018

(REUTERS/Beawiharta )

A Syrian refugee boy from Aleppo flips in the Mediterranean Sea as the sun sets in Beirut, Lebanon, August 30, 2018

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Escobar reaches for a ball during a game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, August 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

People play on a beach next to the Black Sea during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea, August 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov)

The US Capitol and the base of the Washington Monument are mirrored on the National Mall at sunrise in Washington, August 25, 2018

(AP Photo/J David Ake)

The flag-draped casket of Senator John McCain lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Aug. 31, 2018

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

