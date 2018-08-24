Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

A photo taken from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, August 22, 2018

(Ricky Arnold/NASA)

Pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, August 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Empire State Building is hit by lightning during a thunderstorm in New York City, August 17, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Dancers Kimin Kim and Yulia Stepanova of the St Petersburg Ballet perform Swan Lake in London, August 21, 2018

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Video Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, August 20, 2018

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

An honor guard salutes during the welcoming ceremony for Angolan President, Joao Lourenco in Berlin, August 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, August 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Pope Francis is greeted by a group of nuns during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, August 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Dancers of the St Petersburg Ballet perform Swan Lake in London, August 21, 2018

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

People walk past the Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center in New York City, August 22, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Thick smoke from wildfires blocks out the sun as horses stand on a ranch in Vanderhoof, British Columbia, August 22, 2018

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral during a rehearsal of the Spasskaya Tower military music festival in Moscow, August 23, 2018

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Sarah Denbigh wears an owl costume during the opening of the International Ornithological Congress in Vancouver, August 20, 2018

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Browns David Njoku is tackled during an NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, August 23, 2018

(AP Photo/David Richard)

