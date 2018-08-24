The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, August 17, 2018 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder ) simone-biles-competes-on-the-balance-beam-at-the-u.s.-gymnastics-championships-in-boston,-august-17,-2018

A photo taken from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, August 22, 2018 (Ricky Arnold/NASA) a-photo-taken-from-the-international-space-station-shows-hurricane-lane-in-the-early-morning-hours-near-hawaii,-august-22,-2018

Pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, August 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) pigeons-fly-past-as-muslims-gather-to-offer-eid-al-adha-prayers-at-jama-masjid-in-new-delhi,-india,-august-22,-2018

The Empire State Building is hit by lightning during a thunderstorm in New York City, August 17, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) the-empire-state-building-is-hit-by-lightning-during-a-thunderstorm-in-new-york-city,-august-17,-2018

Dancers Kimin Kim and Yulia Stepanova of the St Petersburg Ballet perform Swan Lake in London, August 21, 2018 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) dancers-kimin-kim-and-yulia-stepanova-of-the-st-petersburg-ballet-perform-swan-lake-in-london,-august-21,-2018

Video Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, August 20, 2018 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) video-vanguard-award-winner-jennifer-lopez-performs-at-the-mtv-video-music-awards-in-new-york-city,-august-20,-2018

An honor guard salutes during the welcoming ceremony for Angolan President, Joao Lourenco in Berlin, August 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) an-honor-guard-salutes-during-the-welcoming-ceremony-for-angolan-president,-joao-lourenco-in-berlin,-august-22,-2018

The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, August 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) the-sun-is-seen-through-smoky-air-as-it-sets-behind-the-narrows-bridge-in-tacoma,-washington,-august-19,-2018

Pope Francis is greeted by a group of nuns during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, August 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) pope-francis-is-greeted-by-a-group-of-nuns-during-his-weekly-general-audience-at-the-vatican,-august-22,-2018

Dancers of the St Petersburg Ballet perform Swan Lake in London, August 21, 2018 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) dancers-of-the-st-petersburg-ballet-perform-swan-lake-in-london,-august-21,-2018

People walk past the Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center in New York City, August 22, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) people-walk-past-the-oculus-transit-hub-at-one-world-trade-center-in-new-york-city,-august-22,-2018

Thick smoke from wildfires blocks out the sun as horses stand on a ranch in Vanderhoof, British Columbia, August 22, 2018 (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) thick-smoke-from-wildfires-blocks-out-the-sun-as-horses-stand-on-a-ranch-in-vanderhoof,-british-columbia,-august-22,-2018

Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral during a rehearsal of the Spasskaya Tower military music festival in Moscow, August 23, 2018 (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) fireworks-explode-above-the-st.-basil-cathedral-during-a-rehearsal-of-the-spasskaya-tower-military-music-festival-in-moscow,-august-23,-2018

Sarah Denbigh wears an owl costume during the opening of the International Ornithological Congress in Vancouver, August 20, 2018 (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) sarah-denbigh-wears-an-owl-costume-during-the-opening-of-the-international-ornithological-congress-in-vancouver,-august-20,-2018