The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

Flowers and signs are placed on Aretha Franklin's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, August 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) flowers-and-signs-are-placed-on-aretha-franklin's-star-at-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame-in-los-angeles,-august-16,-2018

Freddie Cox carries a flag to plant at the charred remnants of his godfather, Ed Bledsoe's home, in Redding, California, August 12, 2018 (AP Photo/John Locher) freddie-cox-carries-a-flag-to-plant-at-the-charred-remnants-of-his-godfather,-ed-bledsoe's-home,-in-redding,-california,-august-12,-2018

A swimming pool is all that remains of a hilltop home after being burned by a wildfire west of Redding, California, August 10, 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Burke) a-swimming-pool-is-all-that-remains-of-a-hilltop-home-after-being-burned-by-a-wildfire-west-of-redding,-california,-august-10,-2018

Dame N'Doye of FC Copenhagen, gives the camera a kiss after scoring against CSKA Sofia in a soccer match in Copenhagen, August 16, 2018 (Anders Kjaerbye/Scanpix via AP) dame-n'doye-of-fc-copenhagen,-gives-the-camera-a-kiss-after-scoring-against-cska-sofia-in-a-soccer-match-in-copenhagen,-august-16,-2018

People sit on their front porch as floodwaters fill the street around their home in Benton, Pennsylvania, August 13, 2018 (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) people-sit-on-their-front-porch-as-floodwaters-fill-the-street-around-their-home-in-benton,-pennsylvania,-august-13,-2018

People gather at a makeshift memorial at the nameplate for singer Aretha Franklin outside the Apollo Theater in New York, August 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) people-gather-at-a-makeshift-memorial-at-the-nameplate-for-singer-aretha-franklin-outside-the-apollo-theater-in-new-york,-august-16,-2018

A flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium, August 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Yves Herman) a-flower-carpet-on-the-theme-"guanajuato,-cultural-pride-of-mexico"-is-seen-at-brussels'-grand-place,-belgium,-august-16,-2018

A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show in Brisbane, Australia, August 13, 2018 (AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS) a-flying-pig-entertains-crowds-at-the-queensland-royal-exhibition-show-in-brisbane,-australia,-august-13,-2018

A photographer holds a flashlight up to night sky as Perseid meteors streak across the sky in Usak, Turkey, August 14, 2018 (Soner Kilinc/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) a-photographer-holds-a-flashlight-up-to-night-sky-as-perseid-meteors-streak-across-the-sky-in-usak,-turkey,-august-14,-2018

A car floats in Seneca Lake as crews attempt to drag a shed out of the water at Lodi Point in Lodi, New York, August 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth) a-car-floats-in-seneca-lake-as-crews-attempt-to-drag-a-shed-out-of-the-water-at-lodi-point-in-lodi,-new-york,-august-15,-2018

A Delta IV heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 (NASA/Bill Ingalls) a-delta-iv-heavy-rocket-launches-nasa's-parker-solar-probe-to-the-sun-at-cape-canaveral,-florida,-august-12,-2018

A view of the Morandi highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, northern Italy, August 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) a-view-of-the-morandi-highway-bridge-that-collapsed-in-genoa,-northern-italy,-august-15,-2018

People drive their cars past destroyed buildings in the city of Aleppo, Syria, August 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) people-drive-their-cars-past-destroyed-buildings-in-the-city-of-aleppo,-syria,-august-16,-2018

Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally in Washington, August 12, 2018 (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) police-officers-use-pepper-spray-towards-counter-demonstrators-during-a-white-nationalist-led-rally-in-washington,-august-12,-2018

A time exposure shows a Delta IV heavy rocket launching NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 (NASA/Bill Ingalls) a-time-exposure-shows-a-delta-iv-heavy-rocket-launching-nasa's-parker-solar-probe-to-the-sun-at-cape-canaveral,-florida,-august-12,-2018

Brooks Koepka kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in St. Louis, August 12, 2018 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) brooks-koepka-kisses-the-wanamaker-trophy-after-winning-the-pga-championship-golf-tournament-in-st.-louis,-august-12,-2018