The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance at Al Ghouri Palace in Cairo, Egypt, June 7, 2018

(REUTERS/Amr Abdallah)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter approaches a KC-135 refueling aircraft during the U.S. led Saber Strike exercise over Estonia, June 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Ints Kalnins )

Tens of thousands of people attend an annual candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park, June 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018

(REUTERS/Terray Sylvester)

A view of the disaster zone blanketed in volcanic ash after the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 4, 2018

(Guatemalan National Civil Police via AP)

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL championship in Las Vegas, June 7, 2018

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James go for a loose ball in the NBA Finals in Oakland, June 3, 2018

(REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Soyuz MS-09 rocket is launched at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, June 6, 2018

(NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Rouche de Vries and his dog Bruno during the freestyle competition as part of a dog frisbee tournament in Erfstadt, Germany, June 3, 2018

(Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018

(REUTERS/Terray Sylvester )

An exercise rider gallops a thoroughbred around the track during a workout at Belmont Park, in Elmont, N.Y., June 5, 2018

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Members of an honor guard before a welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Beijing, June 7, 2018

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Sloane Stephens after defeating compatriot Madison Keys during a semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, June 7, 2018

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A protester approaches a flare at a march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Canada, June 7, 2018

(REUTERS/Yves Herman)

