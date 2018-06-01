Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
A man and his dogs perform a stunt before a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany, May 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler )

Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Maryland, May 27, 2018

(Jim lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, May 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Lava erupts from a fissure in the Leilani Estates neighborhood near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii, May 24, 2018

(Grace Simoneau/FEMA via AP)

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, in Monte Carlo, May 27, 2018

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People stand in the stadium during a rain delay at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Horses are seen during a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany, May 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler )

A couple sit on a bench overlooking the harbor in Sydney, Australia, May 29, 2018

(REUTERS/David Gray)

Workers inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, May 29, 2018

(REUTERS)

A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, May 30, 2018

(REUTERS/Max Rossi )

Competitors take part in the annual cheese rolling competition at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, May 28, 2018

(Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

Will Power celebrates with the traditional bottle of milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race in Indianapolis, May 27, 2018

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled after a flood in Ellicott City, May 28, 2018

(AP Photo/David McFadden)

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is hit in the face by Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant during their NBA game in Houston, May 28, 2018

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man holds his dog during the Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Eric Thayer )

