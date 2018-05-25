Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Lava flows from fissures of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 19, 2018

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Meghan Markle arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018

(Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS )

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, May 22, 2018

(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Marco Garcia)

A man cools off from a heatwave, as he takes a shower at a water fountain along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, May 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro )

A boy looks at a six-meter tall luminescent puppet during a preview of Vivid Sydney in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018

(REUTERS/David Gray)

A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka May 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

A woman spends the night in front of Windsor Castle, England, May 18, 2018

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Members of the Presidential Guard perform in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, May 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Justify with Mike Smith atop wins the the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, in Baltimore, May 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A member of Team Sweden celebrate after winning the gold medal at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Copenhagen, May 20, 2018

(REUTERS)

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scores over Houston Rockets Clint Capela in their NBA basketball game in Oakland, May 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, May 22, 2018

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California, May 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Doormen dressed in floral pattern suits stand outside of Annabel's private members club in Mayfair in London, Britain, May 24, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2018

(REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh )

The USS Arlington arrives on the Hudson River to kickoff 2018 Fleet Week in New York City, May 23, 2018

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding, May 19, 2018

(Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS)

The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

More From Our Sponsors