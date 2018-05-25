The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Lava flows from fissures of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 19, 2018 (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) lava-flows-from-fissures-of-the-kilauea-volcano-near-pahoa,-hawaii,-may-19,-2018

Meghan Markle arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018 (Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS ) meghan-markle-arrives-in-st-george's-chapel-at-windsor-castle-during-her-wedding-in-windsor,-britain,-may-19,-2018

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, May 22, 2018 (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) a-spacex-falcon-9-rocket-takes-off-from-space-launch-complex-4e-at-vandenberg-air-force-base-in-california,-may-22,-2018

Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 23, 2018 (REUTERS/Marco Garcia) lava-gushes-from-a-fissure-eruption-of-the-kilauea-volcano-in-the-leilani-estates-near-pahoa,-hawaii,-may-23,-2018

A man cools off from a heatwave, as he takes a shower at a water fountain along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, May 25, 2018 (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro ) a-man-cools-off-from-a-heatwave,-as-he-takes-a-shower-at-a-water-fountain-along-a-road-in-karachi,-pakistan,-may-25,-2018

A boy looks at a six-meter tall luminescent puppet during a preview of Vivid Sydney in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018 (REUTERS/David Gray) a-boy-looks-at-a-six-meter-tall-luminescent-puppet-during-a-preview-of-vivid-sydney-in-sydney,-australia,-may-23,-2018

A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka May 23, 2018 (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte) a-woman-walks-with-a-girl-along-a-flooded-road-in-the-heavy-rains-in-malwana,-sri-lanka-may-23,-2018

A woman spends the night in front of Windsor Castle, England, May 18, 2018 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) a-woman-spends-the-night-in-front-of-windsor-castle,-england,-may-18,-2018

Members of the Presidential Guard perform in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, May 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) members-of-the-presidential-guard-perform-in-front-of-the-tomb-of-the-unknown-soldier-in-athens,-may-19,-2018

Justify with Mike Smith atop wins the the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, in Baltimore, May 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) justify-with-mike-smith-atop-wins-the-the-143rd-preakness-stakes-horse-race-at-pimlico-race-course,-in-baltimore,-may-19,-2018

A member of Team Sweden celebrate after winning the gold medal at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Copenhagen, May 20, 2018 (REUTERS) a-member-of-team-sweden-celebrate-after-winning-the-gold-medal-at-the-world-ice-hockey-championships-in-copenhagen,-may-20,-2018

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scores over Houston Rockets Clint Capela in their NBA basketball game in Oakland, May 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) golden-state-warriors-kevin-durant-scores-over-houston-rockets-clint-capela-in-their-nba-basketball-game-in-oakland,-may-22,-2018

The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank wind farm near New Brighton, Britain, May 22, 2018 (REUTERS/Phil Noble) the-sun-sets-behind-the-burbo-bank-wind-farm-near-new-brighton,-britain,-may-22,-2018

Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California, May 23, 2018 (REUTERS/Mike Blake) surfer-chuck-patterson-rides-his-foil-board-on-a-morning-swell-of-the-coast-of-del-mar,-california,-may-23,-2018

Doormen dressed in floral pattern suits stand outside of Annabel's private members club in Mayfair in London, Britain, May 24, 2018 (REUTERS/Toby Melville) doormen-dressed-in-floral-pattern-suits-stand-outside-of-annabel's-private-members-club-in-mayfair-in-london,-britain,-may-24,-2018

Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2018 (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh ) egyptian-muslims-perform-evening-prayers-inside-al-sultan-hassan-mosque-in-the-old-islamic-area-of-cairo,-egypt,-may-20,-2018

The USS Arlington arrives on the Hudson River to kickoff 2018 Fleet Week in New York City, May 23, 2018 (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) the-uss-arlington-arrives-on-the-hudson-river-to-kickoff-2018-fleet-week-in-new-york-city,-may-23,-2018