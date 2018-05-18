The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 15, 2018 (Mario Tama/Getty Images) people-play-golf-as-an-ash-plume-rises-in-the-distance-from-the-kilauea-volcano-on-hawaii's-big-island,-may-15,-2018

Storm clouds pass over midtown Manhattan as seen from the Hudson River in New York City, May 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Denis Paquin) storm-clouds-pass-over-midtown-manhattan-as-seen-from-the-hudson-river-in-new-york-city,-may-15,-2018

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) a-palestinian-woman-walks-through-black-smoke-from-burning-tires-during-a-protest-on-the-gaza-strip's-border-with-israel,-may-14,-2018

A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon, in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Matias Delacroix ) a-cow-is-seen-on-land-that-used-to-be-filled-with-water,-at-the-aculeo-lagoon,-in-paine,-chile,-may-14,-2018

The setting sun reflects off power lines as a motorist travels on Hwy. 3 near Midway, British Columbia, May 12, 2018 (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) the-setting-sun-reflects-off-power-lines-as-a-motorist-travels-on-hwy.-3-near-midway,-british-columbia,-may-12,-2018

A businessman walks inside the Japan bridge at La Defense financial and business district in Puteaux, near Paris, France, May 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Charles Platiau) a-businessman-walks-inside-the-japan-bridge-at-la-defense-financial-and-business-district-in-puteaux,-near-paris,-france,-may-16,-2018

People hold candles at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fundís 30th annual candlelight vigil, in Washington, May 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts) people-hold-candles-at-the-national-law-enforcement-officers-memorial-fundís-30th-annual-candlelight-vigil,-in-washington,-may-13,-2018

Bees are seen on the frame of a beehive, in Denee, Belgium, May 15, 2018 (REUTERS/Yves Herman ) bees-are-seen-on-the-frame-of-a-beehive,-in-denee,-belgium,-may-15,-2018

A fly eats the nectar of a dandelion flower in a forest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, May 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) a-fly-eats-the-nectar-of-a-dandelion-flower-in-a-forest-on-the-outskirts-of-minsk,-belarus,-may-14,-2018

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) a-gust-of-wind-blows-pope-francis'-mantle-during-his-weekly-general-audience-in-st.-peter's-square-at-the-vatican,-may-16,-2018

A Palestinian man after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Adel Hana) a-palestinian-man-after-being-shot-by-israeli-troops-during-a-deadly-protest-at-the-gaza-strip's-border-with-israel,-may-14,-2018

A police officer separates stray dogs during a protest to end sexism and gender violence in education, in Valparaiso, Chile May 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido) a-police-officer-separates-stray-dogs-during-a-protest-to-end-sexism-and-gender-violence-in-education,-in-valparaiso,-chile--may-16,-2018

View of the Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station on May 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Andrew J. Feustel/NASA) view-of-the-hawaii's-kilauea-volcano-from-the-international-space-station-on-may-13,-2018

San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco can't catch a two-run home run by Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte, in Pittsburgh, May 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) san-francisco-giants-gregor-blanco-can't-catch-a-two-run-home-run-by-pittsburgh-pirates'-starling-marte,-in-pittsburgh,-may-11,-2018

A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia, May 11, 2018 (REUTERS/David Mercado) a-man-stands-on-an-old-train-of-bolivian-railways-company-from-1870-1900-at-the-train-cemetery-in-uyuni,-potosi,-bolivia,-may-11,-2018