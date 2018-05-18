Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 15, 2018

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Storm clouds pass over midtown Manhattan as seen from the Hudson River in New York City, May 15, 2018

(AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon, in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018

(REUTERS/Matias Delacroix )

The setting sun reflects off power lines as a motorist travels on Hwy. 3 near Midway, British Columbia, May 12, 2018

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A businessman walks inside the Japan bridge at La Defense financial and business district in Puteaux, near Paris, France, May 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

People hold candles at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fundís 30th annual candlelight vigil, in Washington, May 13, 2018

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Bees are seen on the frame of a beehive, in Denee, Belgium, May 15, 2018

(REUTERS/Yves Herman )

A fly eats the nectar of a dandelion flower in a forest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, May 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2018

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A Palestinian man after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Adel Hana)

A police officer separates stray dogs during a protest to end sexism and gender violence in education, in Valparaiso, Chile May 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido)

View of the Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station on May 13, 2018

(REUTERS/Andrew J. Feustel/NASA)

San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco can't catch a two-run home run by Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte, in Pittsburgh, May 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia, May 11, 2018

(REUTERS/David Mercado)

A person waves to passengers of the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship in the Panama Canal, in Agua Clara, Panama, May 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

More From Our Sponsors