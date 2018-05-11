Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
">

The sun is seen in the middle of the Arc de Triomphe at sunset during a phenomenon happening twice a year in Paris, May 10, 2018

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Singer Katy Perry performs during her concert ''Witness: The Tour'' in Mexico City, May 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Lava erupts from a new fissure on Luana Street in the Leilani Estates after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, May 5, 2018

(AP Photo/U.S. Geological Survey)

Lightning strikes next to Hudson Yards during a storm in New York City, May 10, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs in the semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, in Lisbon, Portugal, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Pedro Nunes )

Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters fly in formation during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, May 9, 2018

(REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov )

Migrants rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

Ngo Chien Thuat bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during the Thien Mon Dao kung fu, in Vietnam, May 7, 2018

(REUTERS/Kham)

A woman wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, May 5, 2018

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russian servicemen march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade at Red Square, in Moscow, May 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)

Swiss Guard recruits stand at attention during their swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2018

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, May 5, 2018

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Tigers Leonys Martin catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler during their baseball game in Kansas City, May 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Riders compete on a main road near Mitzpe Ramon during the the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race in Eilat, Israel, May 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Ethnic Miao villagers take part in a plowing competition in the field to greet "Li Xia," in Liuzhou, Guangxi, China, May 5, 2018

(REUTERS)

A tourist vessel sails past the Rhine Falls, the largest falls in Europe, in the town of Neuhausen, near Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York City, May 7, 2018

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A Lego depiction of the forthcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Legoland, in Windsor, England, May 8, 2018

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

