The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

The sun is seen in the middle of the Arc de Triomphe at sunset during a phenomenon happening twice a year in Paris, May 10, 2018 (REUTERS/Charles Platiau) the-sun-is-seen-in-the-middle-of-the-arc-de-triomphe-at-sunset-during-a-phenomenon-happening-twice-a-year-in-paris,-may-10,-2018

Singer Katy Perry performs during her concert ''Witness: The Tour'' in Mexico City, May 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) singer-katy-perry-performs-during-her-concert-''witness:-the-tour''-in-mexico-city,-may-4,-2018

Lava erupts from a new fissure on Luana Street in the Leilani Estates after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, May 5, 2018 (AP Photo/U.S. Geological Survey) lava-erupts-from-a-new-fissure-on-luana-street-in-the-leilani-estates-after-the-eruption-of-hawaii's-kilauea-volcano,-may-5,-2018

Lightning strikes next to Hudson Yards during a storm in New York City, May 10, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) lightning-strikes-next-to-hudson-yards-during-a-storm-in-new-york-city,-may-10,-2018

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs in the semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, in Lisbon, Portugal, May 8, 2018 (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes ) estonia's-elina-nechayeva-performs-in-the-semi-final-for-the-eurovision-song-contest-2018,-in-lisbon,-portugal,-may-8,-2018

Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters fly in formation during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, May 9, 2018 (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov ) russian-army-mig-29-jet-fighters-fly-in-formation-during-the-victory-day-parade-in-moscow,-may-9,-2018

Migrants rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, May 8, 2018 (REUTERS/Jon Nazca) migrants-rest-after-arriving-on-a-rescue-boat-at-the-port-of-malaga,-spain,-may-8,-2018

Ngo Chien Thuat bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during the Thien Mon Dao kung fu, in Vietnam, May 7, 2018 (REUTERS/Kham) ngo-chien-thuat-bends-a-metal-pole-by-pressing-it-into-his-eye-as-he-performs-during-the-thien-mon-dao-kung-fu,-in-vietnam,-may-7,-2018

A woman wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, May 5, 2018 (AP Photo/John Minchillo) a-woman-wears-a-hat-before-the-144th-running-of-the-kentucky-derby-horse-race-at-churchill-downs,-in-louisville,-may-5,-2018

Russian servicemen march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade at Red Square, in Moscow, May 6, 2018 (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin) russian-servicemen-march-during-a-rehearsal-for-the-victory-day-parade-at-red-square,-in-moscow,-may-6,-2018

Swiss Guard recruits stand at attention during their swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) swiss-guard-recruits-stand-at-attention-during-their-swearing-in-ceremony-at-the-vatican,-may-6,-2018

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, May 5, 2018 (AP Photo/Morry Gash) mike-smith-rides-justify-to-victory-during-the-144th-running-of-the-kentucky-derby-horse-race-at-churchill-downs-in-louisville,-may-5,-2018

Detroit Tigers Leonys Martin catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler during their baseball game in Kansas City, May 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) detroit-tigers-leonys-martin-catches-a-fly-ball-hit-by-kansas-city-royals'-jorge-soler-during-their-baseball-game-in-kansas-city,-may-4,-2018

Riders compete on a main road near Mitzpe Ramon during the the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race in Eilat, Israel, May 6, 2018 (REUTERS/Amir Cohen) riders-compete-on-a-main-road-near-mitzpe-ramon-during-the-the-101st-giro-d'italia-cycling-race-in-eilat,-israel,-may-6,-2018

Ethnic Miao villagers take part in a plowing competition in the field to greet "Li Xia," in Liuzhou, Guangxi, China, May 5, 2018 (REUTERS) ethnic-miao-villagers-take-part-in-a-plowing-competition-in-the-field-to-greet-"li-xia,"-in-liuzhou,-guangxi,-china,-may-5,-2018

A tourist vessel sails past the Rhine Falls, the largest falls in Europe, in the town of Neuhausen, near Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 8, 2018 (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann) a-tourist-vessel-sails-past-the-rhine-falls,-the-largest-falls-in-europe,-in-the-town-of-neuhausen,-near-schaffhausen,-switzerland,-may-8,-2018

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York City, May 7, 2018 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) blake-lively-attends-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art's-costume-institute-benefit-gala-in-new-york-city,-may-7,-2018