Mass Graves in Iraq
Areas once occupied by ISIS unearth new horrors
Automatic weapons are among the items left behind by ISIS fighters and Iraqi soldiers who saw intense fighting in Tel Afar
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
This house served as the local headquarters for ISIS in Tel Afar, where prisoners were kept in a basement prison
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Recovery workers access the sewer system through these portals, in search of evidence of mass graves
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Human remains were found under this house in Tel Afar, one of many locations where recovery teams looked for ISIS victims
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Recovery workers sift through the human remains found in the uniform of an Iraqi soldier, captured and killed by ISIS in the battle for Tel Afar
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Body bags with the human remains of some of the victims who were handcuffed and blindfolded, killed by a bullet to the back of the head
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Large campaign posters for an upcoming election are all over Tel Afar, where election activities have slowed recovery efforts
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
More than 500 human remains were found in the Badoush prison fields outside of Tel Afar, one of several sites in Northern Iraq occupied by ISIS
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Tel Afar was under ISIS occupation for more than three years and rescue workers say it could take years to remove all remains from the city
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
Recovery workers prepare to load the remains of ISIS victims, including two children found in mass graves onto trucks
(Hollie McKay/FOX News)
