The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Performers dressed as mermaids dive into the Ambassador Lagoon inside Atlantis Sanya hotel in Sanya, China, April 28, 2018 (REUTERS/Bobby Yip) performers-dressed-as-mermaids-dive-into-the-ambassador-lagoon-inside-atlantis-sanya-hotel-in-sanya,-china,-april-28,-2018

Rowers skim along the Potomac River as the sun rises over the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, May 2, 2018 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) rowers-skim-along-the-potomac-river-as-the-sun-rises-over-the-jefferson-memorial-in-washington,-may-2,-2018

A child wearing a mask walks past audio speakers in the shape of dogs displayed at a shopping district in Beijing, China, May 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) a-child-wearing-a-mask-walks-past-audio-speakers-in-the-shape-of-dogs-displayed-at-a-shopping-district-in-beijing,-china,-may-3,-2018

Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom on stage at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, May 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Stephen Lam) internet-celebrity-dog-@jiffpom-on-stage-at-facebook's-annual-f8-developers-conference-in-san-jose,-may-1,-2018

A Nepalese woman lights an oil lamp at Boudhanath Stupa during Buddha Jayanti in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018 (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) a-nepalese-woman-lights-an-oil-lamp-at-boudhanath-stupa-during-buddha-jayanti-in-kathmandu,-nepal,-april-30,-2018

Ott Tanak from Estonia, races his Toyota Yaris WRC during the FIA World Rally Championship in El Condor, Cordoba, Argentina, April 29, 2018 (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera) ott-tanak-from-estonia,-races-his-toyota-yaris-wrc-during-the-fia-world-rally-championship-in-el-condor,-cordoba,-argentina,-april-29,-2018

A plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, May 3, 2018 (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP) a-plume-of-ash-rises-from-the-puu-oo-crater-on-hawaii's-kilaueaa-volcano,-may-3,-2018

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leaves a trail of sparks during qualifying session at the Baku Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28, 2018 (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) max-verstappen-of-the-netherlands-leaves-a-trail-of-sparks-during--qualifying-session-at-the-baku-grand-prix-in-baku,-azerbaijan,-april-28,-2018

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker ) firefighters-try-to-extinguish-a-fire-at-a-building-in-downtown-sao-paulo,-brazil,-may-1,-2018

A man climbs the border fence as members of a caravan of migrants reach the border in Tijuana, Mexico, April 29, 2018 (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido ) a-man-climbs-the-border-fence-as-members-of-a-caravan-of-migrants-reach-the-border-in-tijuana,-mexico,-april-29,-2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018 (REUTERS/ Amir Cohen) israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-speaks-during-a-news-conference-at-the-ministry-of-defense-in-tel-aviv,-israel,-april-30,-2018

The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, May 1, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) the-moon-rises-behind-the-statue-of-liberty-in-new-york-city,-may-1,-2018

A hand of a devotee sprinkles rice grains while offering prayer on the mask of Bhairab, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 27, 2018 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ) a-hand-of-a-devotee-sprinkles-rice-grains-while-offering-prayer-on-the-mask-of-bhairab,-in-lalitpur,-nepal,-april-27,-2018

A vendor carries lit butter lamps to sell to devotees during Buddha Jayanti in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018 (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) a-vendor-carries-lit-butter-lamps-to-sell-to-devotees-during-buddha-jayanti-in-kathmandu,-nepal,-april-30,-2018

Haflinger horses run at Europe's largest Haflinger stud-farm in Meura, Germany, April 29, 2018 (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) haflinger-horses-run-at-europe's-largest-haflinger-stud-farm-in-meura,-germany,-april-29,-2018