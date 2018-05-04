Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Performers dressed as mermaids dive into the Ambassador Lagoon inside Atlantis Sanya hotel in Sanya, China, April 28, 2018

(REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

Rowers skim along the Potomac River as the sun rises over the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, May 2, 2018

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A child wearing a mask walks past audio speakers in the shape of dogs displayed at a shopping district in Beijing, China, May 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom on stage at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, May 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

A Nepalese woman lights an oil lamp at Boudhanath Stupa during Buddha Jayanti in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Ott Tanak from Estonia, races his Toyota Yaris WRC during the FIA World Rally Championship in El Condor, Cordoba, Argentina, April 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

A plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, May 3, 2018

(U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP)

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leaves a trail of sparks during qualifying session at the Baku Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker )

A man climbs the border fence as members of a caravan of migrants reach the border in Tijuana, Mexico, April 29, 2018

(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018

(REUTERS/ Amir Cohen)

The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, May 1, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

A hand of a devotee sprinkles rice grains while offering prayer on the mask of Bhairab, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar )

A vendor carries lit butter lamps to sell to devotees during Buddha Jayanti in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2018

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Haflinger horses run at Europe's largest Haflinger stud-farm in Meura, Germany, April 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

President Donald Trump, walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before his departure to Michigan, April 28 2018

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )

