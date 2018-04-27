Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.
First lady Melania Trump during her visit to Washington's National Gallery of Art with her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, April 24, 2018

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Former President George H.W. Bush with ex-presidents and first ladies at the funeral for Barbara Bush in Houston, April 21

(Paul Morse/Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in historic moment with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Panmunjom, April 27, 2018

(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)

Spring blossoms hang from a tree in front of the Empire State Building as the sun rises in New York City, April 22, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2018

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie )

A Filipino fire dancer performs at the beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines, April 25, 2018

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Boca Juniors fans light flares during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 25, 2018

(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Prince Louis leaves the hospital with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after being born in London, April 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Three bear cubs who were found by the Bulgarian authorities in the wild and rescued at the Dancing Bears Park, Belitsa, Bulgaria, April 22, 2018

(REUTERS/Hristo Vladev/FOUR PAWS)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron in Washington, April 24, 2018

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Houston Rockets Eric Gordon scores a basket over Minnesota Timberwolves Jeff Teague in their NBA playoff game, in Houston, April 25, 2018

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Fireworks light up the sky over the Statue of Liberty on Earth Day in New York City, April 22, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Men look at women attending a yoga session inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, April 21, 2018

(REUTERS)

Revelers during the annual Moors and Christians festival in Alcoy, Spain, April 22, 2018

(REUTERS/Heino Kalis)

Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil, April 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker )

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates a goal with James during their Champions League match against Real Madrid in Munich, April 25, 2018

(AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

The sun rises behind the Empire State Building as storm clouds move in over Manhattan in New York City, April 27, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/Fox News)

Prince William arrives at St Mary's Hospital with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see his newborn son Louis, in London, April 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

