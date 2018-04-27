The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

First lady Melania Trump during her visit to Washington's National Gallery of Art with her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, April 24, 2018 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder) first-lady-melania-trump-during-her-visit-to-washington's-national-gallery-of-art-with-her-french-counterpart,-brigitte-macron,-april-24,-2018

Former President George H.W. Bush with ex-presidents and first ladies at the funeral for Barbara Bush in Houston, April 21 (Paul Morse/Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP) former-president-george-h.w.-bush-with-ex-presidents-and-first-ladies-at-the-funeral-for-barbara-bush-in-houston,-april-21

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in historic moment with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Panmunjom, April 27, 2018 (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP) north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-in-historic-moment-with-south-korean-president-moon-jae-in-panmunjom,-april-27,-2018

Spring blossoms hang from a tree in front of the Empire State Building as the sun rises in New York City, April 22, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) spring-blossoms-hang-from-a-tree-in-front-of-the-empire-state-building-as-the-sun-rises-in-new-york-city,-april-22,-2018

Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2018 (REUTERS/Chris Wattie ) smoke-rises-during-the-annual-4/20-marijuana-rally-on-parliament-hill-in-ottawa,-ontario,-canada,-april-20,-2018

A Filipino fire dancer performs at the beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines, April 25, 2018 (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) a-filipino-fire-dancer-performs-at-the-beach-resort-island-of-boracay,-in-central-aklan-province,-philippines,-april-25,-2018

Boca Juniors fans light flares during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 25, 2018 (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) boca-juniors-fans-light-flares-during-a-copa-libertadores-soccer-match-against-brazil's-palmeiras-in-buenos-aires,-argentina,-april-25,-2018

Prince Louis leaves the hospital with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after being born in London, April 23, 2018 (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) prince-louis-leaves-the-hospital-with-his-parents,-the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge,-after-being-born-in-london,-april-23,-2018

Three bear cubs who were found by the Bulgarian authorities in the wild and rescued at the Dancing Bears Park, Belitsa, Bulgaria, April 22, 2018 (REUTERS/Hristo Vladev/FOUR PAWS) three-bear-cubs-who-were-found-by-the-bulgarian-authorities-in-the-wild-and-rescued-at-the-dancing-bears-park,-belitsa,-bulgaria,-april-22,-2018

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron in Washington, April 24, 2018 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) president-donald-trump,-first-lady-melania-trump,-french-president-emmanuel-macron-and-wife-brigitte-macron-in-washington,-april-24,-2018

Houston Rockets Eric Gordon scores a basket over Minnesota Timberwolves Jeff Teague in their NBA playoff game, in Houston, April 25, 2018 (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) houston-rockets-eric-gordon-scores-a-basket-over-minnesota-timberwolves-jeff-teague-in-their-nba-playoff-game,-in-houston,-april-25,-2018

Fireworks light up the sky over the Statue of Liberty on Earth Day in New York City, April 22, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) fireworks-light-up-the-sky-over-the-statue-of-liberty-on-earth-day-in-new-york-city,-april-22,-2018

Men look at women attending a yoga session inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, April 21, 2018 (REUTERS) men-look-at-women-attending-a-yoga-session-inside-a-shopping-mall-in-taiyuan,-shanxi-province,-china,-april-21,-2018

Revelers during the annual Moors and Christians festival in Alcoy, Spain, April 22, 2018 (REUTERS/Heino Kalis) revelers-during-the-annual-moors-and-christians-festival-in-alcoy,-spain,-april-22,-2018

Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil, April 25, 2018 (REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker ) models-wait-backstage-before-designer-lino-villaventura-presents-her-collection-during-the-sao-paulo-fashion-week,-brazil,-april-25,-2018

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates a goal with James during their Champions League match against Real Madrid in Munich, April 25, 2018 (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson) bayern's-joshua-kimmich-celebrates-a-goal-with-james-during-their-champions-league-match-against-real-madrid-in-munich,-april-25,-2018

The sun rises behind the Empire State Building as storm clouds move in over Manhattan in New York City, April 27, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/Fox News) the-sun-rises-behind-the-empire-state-building-as-storm-clouds-move-in-over-manhattan-in-new-york-city,-april-27,-2018