The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.

Seagulls surround a man who was buried by his friends in sand and crackers at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, April 20, 2018 (REUTERS/Edgar Su) seagulls-surround-a-man-who-was-buried-by-his-friends-in-sand--and-crackers-at-bondi-beach-in-sydney,-australia,-april-20,-2018

A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran on April 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Matthias Schmidt) a-sandstorm-approaches-in-yazd,-iran-on-april-16,-2018

Competitors create light trails in front of the Matterhorn mountain during the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel Zermatt, Switzerland, April 17, 2018 (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) competitors-create-light-trails-in-front-of-the-matterhorn-mountain-during-the-21st-glacier-patrol-race-in-stafel-zermatt,-switzerland,-april-17,-2018

Competitors cross sand dunes during the 33rd edition of Marathon des Sables in the Sahara desert, in Merzouga, Morocco, April 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) competitors-cross-sand-dunes-during-the-33rd-edition-of-marathon-des-sables-in-the-sahara-desert,-in-merzouga,-morocco,-april-14,-2018

A motor boat speeds over the river Main after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-motor-boat-speeds-over-the-river-main-after-sunset-in-frankfurt,-germany,-april-19,-2018

A man removes tulips in a field near Lisse, west central Netherlands, April 17, 2018 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) a-man-removes-tulips-in-a-field-near-lisse,-west-central-netherlands,-april-17,-2018

Workers adjust lanterns for an upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 22 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2018 (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) workers-adjust-lanterns-for-an-upcoming-celebration-of-buddha's-birthday-on-may-22-at-jogye-temple-in-seoul,-south-korea,-april-17,-2018

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes a selfie with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and New Zealand's Prime Minister Ardern, April 18, 2018 (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) canada's-prime-minister-trudeau-takes-a-selfie-with-mayor-of-london-sadiq-khan-and-new-zealand's-prime-minister-ardern,-april-18,-2018

The Damascus sky lights up as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital April 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) the-damascus-sky-lights-up-as-the-u.s.-launches-an-attack-on-syria-targeting-different-parts-of-the-capital-april-14,-2018

Army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, April 18, 2018 (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) army-troops-march-during-a-parade-marking-national-army-day-in-tehran,-iran,-april-18,-2018

The audience during the closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 15, 2018 (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha) the-audience-during-the-closing-ceremony-of-the-gold-coast-2018-commonwealth-games-in-australia,-april-15,-2018

Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018 (REUTERS/Rafael Marchante) spanish-big-wave-surfer-axi-muniain-drops-in-on-a-large-wave-at-praia-do-norte-in-nazare,-portugal,-april-18,-2018

A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in the northern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2018 (REUTERS/Suhaib Salem) a-palestinian-beekeeper-uses-smoke-to-calm-bees-in-the-process-of-collecting-honey-at-a-farm-in-the-northern-gaza-strip,-april-19,-2018

Two women are silhouetted against the setting sun as they sit on a steel beam of a bridge in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2018 (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP) two-women-are-silhouetted-against-the-setting-sun-as-they-sit-on-a-steel-beam-of-a-bridge-in-munich,-germany,-april-12,-2018

A honeybee flies towards a cherry tree blossom in Markendorf, Germany, April 19, 2018 (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) a-honeybee-flies-towards-a-cherry-tree-blossom-in-markendorf,-germany,-april-19,-2018

Igor, a 13 year-old Siberian tiger, lies on the operation table before the non-invasive stem cell surgery in Zoo Szeged, Hungary April 18, 2018 (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo) igor,-a-13-year-old-siberian-tiger,-lies-on-the-operation-table-before-the-non-invasive-stem-cell-surgery-in-zoo-szeged,-hungary-april-18,-2018

Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder ) desiree-linden-of-the-u.s.-celebrates-after-winning-the-women's-division-of-the-122nd-boston-marathon,-april-16,-2018