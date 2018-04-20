Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Seagulls surround a man who was buried by his friends in sand and crackers at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, April 20, 2018

(REUTERS/Edgar Su)

A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran on April 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Matthias Schmidt)

Competitors create light trails in front of the Matterhorn mountain during the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel Zermatt, Switzerland, April 17, 2018

(Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

Competitors cross sand dunes during the 33rd edition of Marathon des Sables in the Sahara desert, in Merzouga, Morocco, April 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A motor boat speeds over the river Main after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A man removes tulips in a field near Lisse, west central Netherlands, April 17, 2018

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Workers adjust lanterns for an upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 22 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2018

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes a selfie with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and New Zealand's Prime Minister Ardern, April 18, 2018

(Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

The Damascus sky lights up as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital April 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, April 18, 2018

(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The audience during the closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 15, 2018

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018

(REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in the northern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2018

(REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

Two women are silhouetted against the setting sun as they sit on a steel beam of a bridge in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2018

(Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)

A honeybee flies towards a cherry tree blossom in Markendorf, Germany, April 19, 2018

(Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Igor, a 13 year-old Siberian tiger, lies on the operation table before the non-invasive stem cell surgery in Zoo Szeged, Hungary April 18, 2018

(REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

A man wears a patriotic-themed cowboy hat during a pro gun-rights rally at the state capitol, in Austin, Texas, April 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

