The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.

Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed in Washington, April, 10, 2018 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) life-sized-cutouts-depicting-facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-wearing-"fix-fakebook"-t-shirts-are-displayed-in-washington,-april,-10,-2018

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 10, 2018 (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) a-cross-made-out-of-hockey-sticks-at-a-makeshift-memorial-for-the-humboldt-broncos-hockey-team-in-tisdale,-saskatchewan,-april-10,-2018

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the azaleas on the 13th hole at the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2018 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) rory-mcilroy,-of-northern-ireland,-hits-from-the-azaleas-on-the-13th-hole-at-the-masters-golf-tournament,-in-augusta,-georgia,-april-7,-2018

A penguin dives in a pool in the Opel zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-penguin-dives-in-a-pool-in-the-opel-zoo-in-kronberg-near-frankfurt,-germany,-april-9,-2018

A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York, April 7, 2018 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) a-firefighter-looks-out-from-the-window-of-a-damaged-apartment-in-trump-tower-in-new-york,-april-7,-2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses a news conference in Washington, where he announced he would not seek re-election, April 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein) house-speaker-paul-ryan-addresses-a-news-conference-in-washington,-where-he-announced-he-would-not-seek-re-election,-april-11,-2018

Patrick Reed after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)) patrick-reed-after-winning-the-masters-golf-tournament-in-augusta,-georgia,-april-8,-2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, April 10, 2018 (REUTERS/Leah Millis ) facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-arrives-to-testify-before-a-senate-judiciary-and-commerce-committee-hearing-in-washington,-april-10,-2018

A pig, nearing market weight, stands in a pen at Duncan Farms in Polo, Illinois, April 9, 2018 (REUTERS/Daniel Acker) a-pig,-nearing-market-weight,-stands-in-a-pen-at-duncan-farms-in-polo,-illinois,-april-9,-2018

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits a hotel in New York City, April 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid ) u.s.-president-donald-trump's-personal-lawyer-michael-cohen-exits-a-hotel-in-new-york-city,-april-11,-2018

The clock hands of Big Ben in Elizabeth Tower are removed during restoration work, in London, April 12, 2018 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) the-clock-hands-of-big-ben-in-elizabeth-tower-are-removed-during-restoration-work,-in-london,-april-12,-2018

Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica runs in a women's 400m semifinal heat at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 10, 2018 (REUTERS/Jeremy Lee ) stephenie-mcpherson-of-jamaica-runs-in-a-women's-400m-semifinal-heat-at-the-2018-commonwealth-games-in-australia,-april-10,-2018

Eleni Ellina of Cyprus competes using the ball in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Jeremy Lee ) eleni-ellina-of-cyprus-competes-using-the-ball-in-rhythmic-gymnastics-at-the-2018-commonwealth-games-in-australia,-april-11,-2018

A stuntman performs a test ride on a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" arena during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 9, 2018 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ) a-stuntman-performs-a-test-ride-on-a-motorcycle-inside-the-"well-of-death"-arena-during-a-fair-in-bhaktapur,-nepal-april-9,-2018

Fishermen prepare their fishing rods on Chivo beach as the sun sets in Havana, Cuba, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) fishermen-prepare-their-fishing-rods-on-chivo-beach-as-the-sun-sets-in-havana,-cuba,-april-12,-2018.

Worshippers walk around Sioni Cathedral with lit candles during a midnight Easter service in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 8, 2018 (REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili ) worshippers-walk-around-sioni-cathedral-with-lit-candles-during-a-midnight-easter-service-in-tbilisi,-georgia,-april-8,-2018

Spanish bullfigther Roman is gored during the April Fair bullfighting event held at La Maestranza bullring, in Sevilla, Spain, April 8, 2018 (Raul Caro/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock ) spanish-bullfigther-roman-is-gored-during-the-april-fair-bullfighting-event-held-at-la-maestranza-bullring,-in-sevilla,-spain,-april-8,-2018