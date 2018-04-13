Fox News
The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most eloquent images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed in Washington, April, 10, 2018

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 10, 2018

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the azaleas on the 13th hole at the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2018

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A penguin dives in a pool in the Opel zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York, April 7, 2018

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses a news conference in Washington, where he announced he would not seek re-election, April 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Patrick Reed after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2018

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, April 10, 2018

(REUTERS/Leah Millis )

A pig, nearing market weight, stands in a pen at Duncan Farms in Polo, Illinois, April 9, 2018

(REUTERS/Daniel Acker)

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits a hotel in New York City, April 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

The clock hands of Big Ben in Elizabeth Tower are removed during restoration work, in London, April 12, 2018

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica runs in a women's 400m semifinal heat at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 10, 2018

(REUTERS/Jeremy Lee )

Eleni Ellina of Cyprus competes using the ball in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Jeremy Lee )

A stuntman performs a test ride on a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" arena during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 9, 2018

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar )

Fishermen prepare their fishing rods on Chivo beach as the sun sets in Havana, Cuba, April 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Worshippers walk around Sioni Cathedral with lit candles during a midnight Easter service in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 8, 2018

(REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili )

Spanish bullfigther Roman is gored during the April Fair bullfighting event held at La Maestranza bullring, in Sevilla, Spain, April 8, 2018

(Raul Caro/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )

A newborn Asian elephant on the first day of a public appearance at the Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, April 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Yves Herman)

