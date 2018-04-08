WARNING -- GRAPHIC IMAGES: Syria poison gas attack

At least 40 people are reported dead in Syria -- including women and children -- after a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town near the capital on April 8, 2018, as the State Department said the reports, if confirmed, would demand "an immediate response."

Smoke rising after Syrian government airstrikes hit in the town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta region east of Damascus, Syria, April. 7 (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) smoke-rising-after-syrian-government-airstrikes-hit-in-the-town-of-douma,-in-eastern-ghouta-region-east-of-damascus,-syria,-april.-7

A child receives oxygen through respirators following a suspected poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) a-child-receives-oxygen-through-respirators-following-a-suspected-poison-gas-attack-in-the-rebel-held-town-of-douma,-near-damascus,-syria

A rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) a-rescue-worker-carrying-a-child-following-an-alleged-chemical-weapons-attack-in-the-rebel-held-town-of-douma,-near-damascus,-syria.

Victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack collapsed on the floor of a building in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) victims-of-an-alleged-chemical-weapons-attack-collapsed-on-the-floor-of-a-building-in-the-rebel-held-town-of-douma,-near-damascus,-syria.

Victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack collapsed on the floor of a building in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) victims-of-an-alleged-chemical-weapons-attack-collapsed-on-the-floor-of-a-building-in-the-rebel-held-town-of-douma,-near-damascus,-syria

Medical workers treat toddlers following a suspected poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) medical-workers-treat-toddlers-following-a-suspected-poison-gas-attack-in-the-opposition-held-town-of-douma.