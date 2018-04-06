Fox News
The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Tree-climbing goats feed on an Argania Spinosa, known as an Argan tree, in Essaouira, southwestern Morocco, April 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

The full moon sets behind the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, March 31, 2018

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates sinking the tournament winning basket in the women's Final Four in Columbus, April 1, 2018

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A bird sits in a puddle as a cherry blossom tree with buds and blossoms is reflected in the water in Washington, April 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, April 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Julia Stimson, 8, from Alexandria, Va., participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Villanova's Eric Paschall loses the control of the ball against Michigan in the men's Final Four championship game in San Antonio, April 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A passenger crosses railroad tracks at rush hour at Gare de Lyon train station as unions stage a mass strike in Paris, April 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Lightning strikes around the Medical Center in Houston, April 4, 2018

(Elizabeth Conley /Houston Chronicle via AP)

A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 5, 2018

(REUTERS/Beawiharta)

Anna Hursey of Wales competes in women's team table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, April 5, 2018

( REUTERS/Jeremy Lee )

People wear white masks in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition, in Figures, Spain, April 5, 2018

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Rev. Jessie Jackson at the Lorraine Hotel on the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis, April 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht )

A guereza monkey jumps with a newborn baby at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, April 5, 2018

(REUTERS/David W Cerny)

Anaheim Ducks' Ondrej Kase celebrates his overtime goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Anaheim, April 1, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hon)

Jack Nicklaus' grandson and caddie, GT Nicklaus after his hole-in-one during the par three competition at the Masters in Augusta, April 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Photographers line up along the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington to shoot the blossoming cherry trees at sunrise, April 5, 2018

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Villanova Wildcats celebrate defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 men's Final Four in San Antonio, April 2, 2018

(REUTERS/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sport)

