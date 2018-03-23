The week in pictures
An employee in protective clothing works in a furnace at steel producer, the Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Germany, March 22, 2018
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Pakistani Air Force jets during an aerobatic performance for a military parade to mark Pakistan's Republic Day in Islamabad, March 21, 2018
(AP Photo/B.K. Bnagash)
A Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018
(REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)
A hot air balloon floats above the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan near Mexico City, Mexico, March 21, 2018
(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido )
Fireworks light up the evening sky during the 9th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition near Manila, March 17, 2018
(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Light shines out from one of the buildings at Roemer Square during the opening of the "Luminale" light festival in Frankfurt, March 20, 2018
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Frost candles are lit in a vineyard in Flaesch, Switzerland, March 22, 2018
(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
Tourists visit India's famed monument of love, the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, March 22, 2018
(AP Photo/R.S. Iyer)
A woman walks along 48th Street as snow falls on the first day of spring in New York City, March 21, 2018
(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)
A sledge drawn by three horses casts a shadow in the Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 17, 2018
( REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin )
The White House is reflected in a water puddle during a spring snow storm in Washington, March 21, 2018,
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A fisherman paddles a canoe as the rising sun mirrors the surface of a lake in Balapitiya, Sri Lanka, March 19, 2018
(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Members of the military take refuge from the rain at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, March 20, 2018
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Firefighters rescue a motorist whose car became stuck as a flash flood washed over a road near Folsom, California, March 22, 2018
(Kelly B. Huston/California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP)
Rusty walks among debris after a violent storm swept through an area in northern Limestone County, near Ardmore, Ala., March 20, 2018
(Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP)
Two lion cubs look up as they are released into a large enclosure in the Johannesburg Zoo, South Africa, March 19, 2018
(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
A staff member looks out from a curtain before a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 19, 2018
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A man waves a Russian flag during a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea in Moscow, March 18, 2018
(REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
