Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
">

An employee in protective clothing works in a furnace at steel producer, the Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Germany, March 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Pakistani Air Force jets during an aerobatic performance for a military parade to mark Pakistan's Republic Day in Islamabad, March 21, 2018

(AP Photo/B.K. Bnagash)

A Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018

(REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

A hot air balloon floats above the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan near Mexico City, Mexico, March 21, 2018

(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido )

Fireworks light up the evening sky during the 9th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition near Manila, March 17, 2018

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Light shines out from one of the buildings at Roemer Square during the opening of the "Luminale" light festival in Frankfurt, March 20, 2018

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Frost candles are lit in a vineyard in Flaesch, Switzerland, March 22, 2018

(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Tourists visit India's famed monument of love, the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, March 22, 2018

(AP Photo/R.S. Iyer)

A woman walks along 48th Street as snow falls on the first day of spring in New York City, March 21, 2018

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

A sledge drawn by three horses casts a shadow in the Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 17, 2018

( REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin )

The White House is reflected in a water puddle during a spring snow storm in Washington, March 21, 2018,

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A fisherman paddles a canoe as the rising sun mirrors the surface of a lake in Balapitiya, Sri Lanka, March 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Members of the military take refuge from the rain at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, March 20, 2018

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Firefighters rescue a motorist whose car became stuck as a flash flood washed over a road near Folsom, California, March 22, 2018

(Kelly B. Huston/California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP)

Rusty walks among debris after a violent storm swept through an area in northern Limestone County, near Ardmore, Ala., March 20, 2018

(Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP)

Two lion cubs look up as they are released into a large enclosure in the Johannesburg Zoo, South Africa, March 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A staff member looks out from a curtain before a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A man waves a Russian flag during a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea in Moscow, March 18, 2018

(REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

The week in pictures

More From Our Sponsors