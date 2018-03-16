Fox News
The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity)

Rescue workers at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018

(DroneBase via AP)

An early morning commuter walks in a pre-dawn snow shower in Hoboken, NJ, March 13, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs after reading a statement following his firing in Washington, March 13, 2018

(REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Racegoers watch the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle horse race in Cheltenham, Britain, March 13, 2018

(REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Stranded boats are pictured on the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, March 14, 2018

(Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

A visitor looks at flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, March 14, 2018

(REUTERS/Issei Kato)

The aurora borealis displays above Ice Camp Skate in the Beaufort Sea during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018, March 9, 2018

(MC 2nd Class Micheal H. Lee/U.S. Navy via AP)

A Chihuahua is shown during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 10, 2018

(REUTERS/Darren Staples)

Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina, March 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Andres Arce)

Hindu devotees pray and bathe on the banks of the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, March 13, 2018

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Hungarian soldiers march in front of the Hungary's national flag in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2018

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his general weekly audience at the Vatican, March 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A woman walks inside of the German airline Lufthansa aviation center in Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2018

(REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski )

Students from Gonzaga College High School hold up signs of those killed in the Parkland, Florida, at the U.S. Capitol, March 14, 2018

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )

Hiraku Misawa of Japan competing in the men’s Super-G at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, March 11, 2018

(REUTERS/Paul Hanna)

Buffalo players celebrate after upsetting Arizona in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Boise, March 15, 2018

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, March 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

