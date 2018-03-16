The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity) saudi-men-perform-a-stunt-known-as-"sidewall-skiing"-(driving-on-two-wheels)-as-a-youth-takes-a-selfie-in-tabuk,-saudi-arabia,-march-11,-2018

Rescue workers at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018 (DroneBase via AP) rescue-workers-at-the-scene-of-the-collapsed-pedestrian-bridge-at-florida-international-university-in-miami,-march-15,-2018

An early morning commuter walks in a pre-dawn snow shower in Hoboken, NJ, March 13, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) an-early-morning-commuter-walks-in-a-pre-dawn-snow-shower-in-hoboken,-nj,-march-13,-2018

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs after reading a statement following his firing in Washington, March 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Leah Millis) u.s.-secretary-of-state-rex-tillerson-departs-after-reading-a-statement-following-his-firing-in-washington,-march-13,-2018

Racegoers watch the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle horse race in Cheltenham, Britain, March 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers) racegoers-watch-the-13:30-sky-bet-supreme-novices'-hurdle-horse-race-in-cheltenham,-britain,-march-13,-2018

Stranded boats are pictured on the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, March 14, 2018 (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) stranded-boats-are-pictured-on-the-dried-out-shores-of-the-lake-of-gruyere-in-la-roche-near-bulle,-switzerland,-march-14,-2018

A visitor looks at flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, March 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Issei Kato) a-visitor-looks-at-flowering-kanzakura-cherry-blossoms-in-full-bloom-at-the-shinjuku-gyoen-national-garden-in-tokyo,-march-14,-2018

The aurora borealis displays above Ice Camp Skate in the Beaufort Sea during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018, March 9, 2018 (MC 2nd Class Micheal H. Lee/U.S. Navy via AP) -the-aurora-borealis-displays-above-ice-camp-skate-in-the-beaufort-sea-during-ice-exercise-(icex)-2018,-march-9,-2018

A Chihuahua is shown during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 10, 2018 (REUTERS/Darren Staples) a-chihuahua-is-shown-during-the-third-day-of-the-crufts-dog-show-in-birmingham,-britain,-march-10,-2018

Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina, March 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Andres Arce) pieces-of-ice-fall-from-the-front-of-argentina's-perito-moreno-glacier-near-the-city-of-el-calafate,-argentina,-march-11,-2018

Hindu devotees pray and bathe on the banks of the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, March 13, 2018 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) hindu-devotees-pray-and-bathe-on-the-banks-of-the-river-ganges-in-varanasi,-india,-march-13,-2018

Hungarian soldiers march in front of the Hungary's national flag in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) hungarian-soldiers-march-in-front-of-the-hungary's-national-flag-in-budapest,-hungary,-march-15,-2018

Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his general weekly audience at the Vatican, March 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) pope-francis-waves-to-faithful-as-he-arrives-in-st.-peter's-square-for-his-general-weekly-audience-at-the-vatican,-march-14,-2018

A woman walks inside of the German airline Lufthansa aviation center in Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2018 (REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski ) a-woman-walks-inside-of-the-german-airline-lufthansa-aviation-center-in-frankfurt,-germany,-march-15,-2018

Students from Gonzaga College High School hold up signs of those killed in the Parkland, Florida, at the U.S. Capitol, March 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts ) students-from-gonzaga-college-high-school-hold-up-signs-of-those-killed-in-the-parkland,-florida,-at-the-u.s.-capitol,-march-14,-2018

Hiraku Misawa of Japan competing in the men’s Super-G at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, March 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Paul Hanna) hiraku-misawa-of-japan-competing-in-the-men’s-super-g-at-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-paralympics,-march-11,-2018

Buffalo players celebrate after upsetting Arizona in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Boise, March 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) buffalo-players-celebrate-after-upsetting-arizona-in-the-ncaa-men's-college-basketball-tournament,-in-boise,-march-15,-2018