The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Doormen at the Empire State Building stand in the snow as a nor'easter hits New York City, March 7, 2018
(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)
Jesse Massucco pauses to take in the view after climbing above the clouds on his way to the summit of Mount Washington, March 6, 2018
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman at the Academy Awards, in Hollywood, March 4, 2018
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
The Olympic cauldron is lit during opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, March 9, 2018
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland, March 4, 2018
(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)
Protesters during a demonstration for women's rights on International Women's Day in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018,
(REUTERS/Vincent West )
Hindu devotees pray at a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 3, 2018
(REUTERS/Amit Dave)
A soldier stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 9, 2018
(REUTERS/Jason Lee)
The Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, March 6, 2018
(Kyodo via REUTERS)
Mike Schultz leads the USA team during the Opening Ceremony for the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the Pyeongchang, March 9, 2018
(Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC)
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores against PSG during their Champions League match in Paris, March 6, 2018
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Ferrari's Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel during a testing session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain, March 6, 2018
(REUTERS/Juan Medina)
A man is partially submerged in an inflatable play station filled with plastic balls in Singapore, March 8, 2018
(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 8, 2018
(REUTERS/Darren Staples)
A man walks outside the Oculus transit hub in lower Manhattan as a nor'easter hits New York City, March 7, 2018
(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)
The sun peaks over the horizon next to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial in Washington, March 6, 2018
(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
