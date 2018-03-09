The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Doormen at the Empire State Building stand in the snow as a nor'easter hits New York City, March 7, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) doormen-at-the-empire-state-building-stand-in-the-snow-as-a-nor'easter-hits-new-york-city,-march-7,-2018

Jesse Massucco pauses to take in the view after climbing above the clouds on his way to the summit of Mount Washington, March 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) jesse-massucco-pauses-to-take-in-the-view-after-climbing-above-the-clouds-on-his-way-to-the-summit-of-mount-washington,-march-6,-2018

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman at the Academy Awards, in Hollywood, March 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Mike Blake) oscar-winners-sam-rockwell,-frances-mcdormand,-allison-janney-and-gary-oldman-at-the-academy-awards,-in-hollywood,-march-4,-2018

The Olympic cauldron is lit during opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, March 9, 2018 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) the-olympic-cauldron-is-lit-during-opening-ceremony-of-the-2018-winter-paralympics-in-pyeongchang,-march-9,-2018

A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland, March 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth) a-man-walks-with-his-dog-through-a-forest-during-a-foggy-morning-in-bern,-switzerland,-march-4,-2018

Protesters during a demonstration for women's rights on International Women's Day in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018, (REUTERS/Vincent West ) protesters-during-a-demonstration-for-women's-rights-on-international-women's-day-in-bilbao,-spain,-march-8,-2018,-

Hindu devotees pray at a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 3, 2018 (REUTERS/Amit Dave) hindu-devotees-pray-at-a-temple-during-holi-celebrations-in-ahmedabad,-india,-march-3,-2018

A soldier stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 9, 2018 (REUTERS/Jason Lee) a-soldier-stands-guard-outside-the-great-hall-of-the-people-in-beijing,-china,-march-9,-2018

The Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, March 6, 2018 (Kyodo via REUTERS) the-shinmoedake-peak-erupting-between-miyazaki-and-kagoshima-prefectures,-southwestern-japan,-march-6,-2018

Mike Schultz leads the USA team during the Opening Ceremony for the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the Pyeongchang, March 9, 2018 (Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC) mike-schultz-leads-the-usa-team-during-the-opening-ceremony-for-the-xii-paralympic-winter-games-in-the-pyeongchang,-march-9,-2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores against PSG during their Champions League match in Paris, March 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) real-madrid's-cristiano-ronaldo-scores-against-psg-during-their-champions-league-match-in-paris,-march-6,-2018

Ferrari's Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel during a testing session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain, March 6, 2018 (REUTERS/Juan Medina) ferrari's-formula-one-driver-sebastian-vettel-during-a-testing-session-at-the-circuit-de-barcelona-catalunya,-montmelo,-spain,-march-6,-2018

A man is partially submerged in an inflatable play station filled with plastic balls in Singapore, March 8, 2018 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) a-man-is-partially-submerged-in-an-inflatable-play-station-filled-with-plastic-balls-in-singapore,-march-8,-2018

Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 8, 2018 (REUTERS/Darren Staples) claudia-kelleway-lies-with-ruby-the-great-dane-during-the-first-day-of-the-crufts-dog-show-in-birmingham,-britain-march-8,-2018

A man walks outside the Oculus transit hub in lower Manhattan as a nor'easter hits New York City, March 7, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) a-man-walks-outside-the-oculus-transit-hub-in-lower-manhattan-as-a-nor'easter-hits-new-york-city,-march-7,-2018