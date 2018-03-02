The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

A man smeared in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri) a-man-smeared-in-colored-powder-during-holi-celebrations-in-kolkata,-india,-march-1,-2018

Artists perform during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018 (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) artists-perform-during-the-closing-ceremony-at-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during a Formula One test session at Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain, February 26, 2018 (REUTERS/Albert Gea ) lewis-hamilton-of-mercedes-during-a-formula-one-test-session-at-circuit-de-barcelona-in-catalunya,-montmelo,-spain,-february-26,-2018

Marit Bjoergen of Norway during the women's 30km mass start classic at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018 (REUTERS/Toby Melville) marit-bjoergen-of-norway-during-the-women's-30km-mass-start-classic-at-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018

Performers during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture in Chennai, India, February 24, 2018 (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar ) performers-during-an-event-as-part-of-british-council's-uk-india-year-of-culture-in-chennai,-india,-february-24,-2018

Snow falls on a soldier from the mounted Household Cavalry near Horseguards Parade in London, February 27, 2018 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) snow-falls-on-a-soldier-from-the-mounted-household-cavalry-near-horseguards-parade-in-london,-february-27,-2018

A priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018 (REUTERS/Max Rossi) a-priest-throws-a-snow-ball-during-a-heavy-snowfall-in-saint-peter's-square-at-the-vatican,-february-26,-2018

Passengers stand on a deck of a tourist boat as it breaks through the frozen Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2018 (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) passengers-stand-on-a-deck-of-a--tourist-boat-as-it-breaks-through-the-frozen-moskva-river-in-moscow,-russia,-february-26,-2018

A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy, February 26, 2018 (REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi ) a-man-walks-during-a-heavy-snowfall-in-downtown-rome,-italy,-february-26,-2018

People take part in a pensioners protest in favor of higher state pensions in Madrid, Spain, March 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Susana Vera ) people-take-part-in-a-pensioners-protest-in-favor-of-higher-state-pensions-in-madrid,-spain,-march-1,-2018

Villagers parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China, February 24, 2018 (REUTERS) villagers-parade-around-a-village-as-part-of-their-lunar-new-year-celebration-in-jinjiang,-fujian-province,-china,-february-24,-2018

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft lands with two NASA Expedition 54 crew members aboard near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2018 (NASA via AP) -the-soyuz-ms-06-spacecraft-lands-with-two-nasa--expedition-54-crew-members-aboard-near-dzhezkazgan,-kazakhstan,-february-28,-2018

Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha) buddhist-monks-attend-a-ceremony-on-makha-bucha-day-at-wat-phra-dhammakaya-in-pathum-thani,-thailand,-march-1,-2018

People walk through the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial at sunset in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 27, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) people-walk-through-the-empty-sky-9/11-memorial-at-sunset-in-liberty-state-park-in-jersey-city,-new-jersey,-february-27,-2018

Visitors pay their respects as the casket of Reverend Billy Graham lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 28, 2018 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) visitors-pay-their-respects-as-the-casket-of-reverend-billy-graham-lies-in-honor-at-the-u.s.-capitol-in-washington,-february-28,-2018

A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 28, 2018 (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne ) a-man-runs-through-the-snow-with-his-husky-dog-at-the-phoenix-park-in-dublin,-ireland,-february-28,-2018

Artists performing as pandas dance during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018 (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji ) artists-performing-as-pandas-dance-during-the-closing-ceremony-for-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018