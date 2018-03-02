Fox News
The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
A man smeared in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during a Formula One test session at Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain, February 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Albert Gea )

Marit Bjoergen of Norway during the women's 30km mass start classic at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Performers during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture in Chennai, India, February 24, 2018

(REUTERS/P. Ravikumar )

Snow falls on a soldier from the mounted Household Cavalry near Horseguards Parade in London, February 27, 2018

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Max Rossi)

Passengers stand on a deck of a tourist boat as it breaks through the frozen Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2018

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy, February 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi )

People take part in a pensioners protest in favor of higher state pensions in Madrid, Spain, March 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Susana Vera )

Villagers parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China, February 24, 2018

(REUTERS)

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft lands with two NASA Expedition 54 crew members aboard near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2018

(NASA via AP)

Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

People walk through the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial at sunset in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 27, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Visitors pay their respects as the casket of Reverend Billy Graham lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 28, 2018

(REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne )

Artists performing as pandas dance during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018

(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji )

A squirrel eats grains from a bird feeder in Lazienki Park on a cold sunny day in Warsaw, Poland, February 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

