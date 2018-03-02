The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
A man smeared in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018
(REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
a-man-smeared-in-colored-powder-during-holi-celebrations-in-kolkata,-india,-march-1,-2018
Artists perform during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018
(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
artists-perform-during-the-closing-ceremony-at-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during a Formula One test session at Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain, February 26, 2018
(REUTERS/Albert Gea )
lewis-hamilton-of-mercedes-during-a-formula-one-test-session-at-circuit-de-barcelona-in-catalunya,-montmelo,-spain,-february-26,-2018
Marit Bjoergen of Norway during the women's 30km mass start classic at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018
(REUTERS/Toby Melville)
marit-bjoergen-of-norway-during-the-women's-30km-mass-start-classic-at-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018
Performers during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture in Chennai, India, February 24, 2018
(REUTERS/P. Ravikumar )
performers-during-an-event-as-part-of-british-council's-uk-india-year-of-culture-in-chennai,-india,-february-24,-2018
Snow falls on a soldier from the mounted Household Cavalry near Horseguards Parade in London, February 27, 2018
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
snow-falls-on-a-soldier-from-the-mounted-household-cavalry-near-horseguards-parade-in-london,-february-27,-2018
A priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018
(REUTERS/Max Rossi)
a-priest-throws-a-snow-ball-during-a-heavy-snowfall-in-saint-peter's-square-at-the-vatican,-february-26,-2018
Passengers stand on a deck of a tourist boat as it breaks through the frozen Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2018
(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
passengers-stand-on-a-deck-of-a--tourist-boat-as-it-breaks-through-the-frozen-moskva-river-in-moscow,-russia,-february-26,-2018
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy, February 26, 2018
(REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi )
a-man-walks-during-a-heavy-snowfall-in-downtown-rome,-italy,-february-26,-2018
People take part in a pensioners protest in favor of higher state pensions in Madrid, Spain, March 1, 2018
(REUTERS/Susana Vera )
people-take-part-in-a-pensioners-protest-in-favor-of-higher-state-pensions-in-madrid,-spain,-march-1,-2018
Villagers parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China, February 24, 2018
(REUTERS)
villagers-parade-around-a-village-as-part-of-their-lunar-new-year-celebration-in-jinjiang,-fujian-province,-china,-february-24,-2018
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft lands with two NASA Expedition 54 crew members aboard near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2018
(NASA via AP)
-the-soyuz-ms-06-spacecraft-lands-with-two-nasa--expedition-54-crew-members-aboard-near-dzhezkazgan,-kazakhstan,-february-28,-2018
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018
(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
buddhist-monks-attend-a-ceremony-on-makha-bucha-day-at-wat-phra-dhammakaya-in-pathum-thani,-thailand,-march-1,-2018
People walk through the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial at sunset in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 27, 2018
(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)
people-walk-through-the-empty-sky-9/11-memorial-at-sunset-in-liberty-state-park-in-jersey-city,-new-jersey,-february-27,-2018
Visitors pay their respects as the casket of Reverend Billy Graham lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 28, 2018
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
visitors-pay-their-respects-as-the-casket-of-reverend-billy-graham-lies-in-honor-at-the-u.s.-capitol-in-washington,-february-28,-2018
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 28, 2018
(REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne )
a-man-runs-through-the-snow-with-his-husky-dog-at-the-phoenix-park-in-dublin,-ireland,-february-28,-2018
Artists performing as pandas dance during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 25, 2018
(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji )
artists-performing-as-pandas-dance-during-the-closing-ceremony-for-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympics,-february-25,-2018
A squirrel eats grains from a bird feeder in Lazienki Park on a cold sunny day in Warsaw, Poland, February 28, 2018
(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
a-squirrel-eats-grains-from-a-bird-feeder-in-lazienki-park-on-a-cold-sunny-day-in-warsaw,-poland,-february-28,-2018