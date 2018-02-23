Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Lukas Runggaldier of Italy, during training for the nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2018

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, February 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Sarianto)

Mychael Davis, 5, rehearsing her presentation before the Flint Board of Education meeting in Flint, Michigan, February 21, 2018

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

Dancers perform before a medals ceremony at the Olympic park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 20, 2018

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Ice dancers Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform at the Winter Olympics, February 19, 2018

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj )

Presenters who hand out the awards for the winners ceremony watch the men's skeleton final at the Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea compete in the women's bobsled competition at the Winter Olympics, February 20, 2018

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

A crescent moon sets through the 9/11 Tear Drop memorial in Bayonne, New Jersey, February 18, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, February 21, 2018

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha )

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. scores the gold medal winning goal on Shannon Szabados of Canada, February 22, 2018

(REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool)

United States women's hockey team celebrate with their gold medals after beating Canada at the Winter Olympics, February 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Patrick Kearney wears an American flag as a cape during a quarterfinal men's hockey game at the Winter Olympics, February 21, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck in a translocation exercise in Nyeri County, Kenya, February 21, 2018

(REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya )

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the annual flour war at the end of the carnival season, in Galaxidi, Greece, February 19, 2018

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Gold medalist Esmee Visser of The Netherlands during the women's 5,000 meters speed skating race at the Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show in London, February 20, 2018

(Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)

Honor guard members stand guard before the arrival of Brazil's President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil, February 22, 2018

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Gwendolyn Frantz, 17, of Kensington, Md., stands in front of the White House during a student protest for gun control, February 21, 2018

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

More From Our Sponsors