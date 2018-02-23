The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Lukas Runggaldier of Italy, during training for the nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2018 (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) lukas-runggaldier-of-italy,-during-training-for-the-nordic-combined-competition-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february-18,-2018

School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, February 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Sarianto) school-children-walk-as-mount-sinabung-erupts-in-karo,-north-sumatra,-indonesia,-february-19,-2018

Mychael Davis, 5, rehearsing her presentation before the Flint Board of Education meeting in Flint, Michigan, February 21, 2018 (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) mychael-davis,-5,-rehearsing-her-presentation-before-the-flint-board-of-education-meeting-in-flint,-michigan,-february-21,-2018

Dancers perform before a medals ceremony at the Olympic park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 20, 2018 (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) dancers-perform-before-a-medals-ceremony-at-the-olympic-park-in-pyeongchang,-south-korea,-february-20,-2018

Ice dancers Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia, perform at the Winter Olympics, February 19, 2018 (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj ) ice-dancers-tiffani-zagorski-and-jonathan-gurreiro,-olympic-athletes-from-russia,-perform-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-19,-2018

Presenters who hand out the awards for the winners ceremony watch the men's skeleton final at the Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) presenters-who-hand-out-the-awards-for-the-winners-ceremony-watch-the-men's-skeleton-final-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-16,-2018

Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea compete in the women's bobsled competition at the Winter Olympics, February 20, 2018 (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann) kim-yoo-ran-and-kim-min-seong-of-south-korea-compete-in-the-women's-bobsled-competition-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-20,-2018

A crescent moon sets through the 9/11 Tear Drop memorial in Bayonne, New Jersey, February 18, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) a-crescent-moon-sets-through-the-9/11-tear-drop-memorial-in-bayonne,-new-jersey,-february-18,-2018

Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, February 21, 2018 (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha ) sunset-is-seen-near-the-grand-palace-in-bangkok,-thailand,-february-21,-2018

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. scores the gold medal winning goal on Shannon Szabados of Canada, February 22, 2018 (REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool) jocelyne-lamoureux-davidson-of-the-u.s.-scores-the-gold-medal-winning-goal-on-shannon-szabados-of-canada,-february-22,-2018

United States women's hockey team celebrate with their gold medals after beating Canada at the Winter Olympics, February 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) united-states-women's-hockey-team-celebrate-with-their-gold-medals-after-beating-canada-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-22,-2018

Patrick Kearney wears an American flag as a cape during a quarterfinal men's hockey game at the Winter Olympics, February 21, 2018 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) patrick-kearney-wears-an-american-flag-as-a-cape-during-a-quarterfinal-men's-hockey-game-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-21,-2018

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck in a translocation exercise in Nyeri County, Kenya, February 21, 2018 (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya ) kenya-wildlife-service-rangers-load-a-tranquilized-elephant-onto-a-truck-in-a-translocation-exercise-in-nyeri-county,-kenya,-february-21,-2018

Revelers throw flour as they participate in the annual flour war at the end of the carnival season, in Galaxidi, Greece, February 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) revelers-throw-flour-as-they-participate-in-the-annual-flour-war-at-the-end-of-the-carnival-season,-in-galaxidi,-greece,-february-19,-2018

Gold medalist Esmee Visser of The Netherlands during the women's 5,000 meters speed skating race at the Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018 (AP Photo/John Locher) gold-medalist-esmee-visser-of-the-netherlands-during-the-women's-5,000-meters-speed-skating-race-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-16,-2018

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show in London, February 20, 2018 (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP) britain's-queen-elizabeth-sits-with-fashion-editor-anna-wintour-as-they-view-richard-quinn's-runway-show-in-london,-february-20,-2018-

Honor guard members stand guard before the arrival of Brazil's President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil, February 22, 2018 (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) honor-guard-members-stand-guard-before-the-arrival-of-brazil's-president-michel-temer-in-brasilia,-brazil,-february-22,-2018