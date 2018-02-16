The week in pictures

Here is a selection of the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

Snowboarder Shaun White of the U.S. on his way to winning gold in the men's half-pipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez) snowboarder-shaun-white-of-the-u.s.-on-his-way-to-winning-gold-in-the-men's-half-pipe-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february-13,-2018

Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., February. 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) parents-wait-for-news-after-a-shooting-at-marjory-stoneman-douglas-high-school-in-parkland,-fla.,-february.-14,-2018

People visit one of 17 crosses after a candlelight vigil for the victims of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., February 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) people-visit-one-of-17-crosses-after-a-candlelight-vigil-for-the-victims-of-a-school-shooting-in-parkland,-fla.,-february-15,-2018

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. wins the gold medal in the women's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 15, 2018 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) mikaela-shiffrin-of-the-u.s.-wins-the-gold-medal-in-the-women's-giant-slalom-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february-15,-2018

Hockey players from the U.S. gather around the goal before their game against Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2018 (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) hockey-players-from-the-u.s.-gather-around-the-goal-before-their-game-against-russia-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february-13,-2018

Best in show, Flynn, a bichon frise, in the ring during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York, February 12, 2018, (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) best-in-show,-flynn,-a-bichon-frise,-in-the-ring-during-the-142nd-westminster-kennel-club-dog-show,-in-new-york,-february-12,-2018,

Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show in New York, February 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) model-gigi-hadid-is-prepared-backstage-before-the-brandon-maxwell-fall/winter-2018-fashion-show-in-new-york,-february-11,-2018

Red Gerard of the U.S. after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, February 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) red gerard-of-the-u.s.-after-winning-gold-in-the-men's-slopestyle-final-at-the-2018-winter-olympics-in-pyeongchang,-february-11,-2018

Drum queen Sabrina Sato performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares) drum-queen-sabrina-sato-performs-during-the-first-night-of-the-carnival-parade-at-the-sambadrome-in-rio-de-janeiro,-february-11,-2018

Snowboarder Chloe Kim of the U.S. winning the gold medal in women's half-pipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2018 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) snowboarder-chloe kim-of-the-u.s.-winning-the-gold-medal-in-women's-half-pipe-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february-13,-2018

Women's slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, of the U.S. during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February, 12, 2018 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) women's-slopestyle-gold-medalist-jamie anderson,-of-the-u.s.-during-the-medals-ceremony-at-the-2018-winter-olympics,-february,-12,-2018

A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas) a-child-jumps-from-a-promenade-after-attempting-to-sell-heart-shaped-balloons-on-valentine's-day-in-mumbai,-india,-february-14,-2018

A mud-covered reveler during the traditional "Bloco da Lama" or "Mud Block" carnival party in Paraty, Brazil, February 10, 2018 (AP Photo/Leo Correa) a-mud-covered-reveler-during-the-traditional-"bloco-da-lama"-or-"mud-block"-carnival-party-in-paraty,-brazil,-february-10,-2018

Michael Christian Martinez of the Philippines during the men's figure skating short program at 2018 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj ) michael-christian-martinez-of-the-philippines-during-the-men's-figure-skating-short-program-at--2018-winter-olympics,-february-16,-2018

Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, February 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Amit Dave) brides-display-their-hands-decorated-with-henna-around-a-bride-during-a-mass-marriage-ceremony--in-ahmedabad,-india,-february-11,-2018

Women dressed as Lamia sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, February 11, 2018 (REUTERS/Vincent West ) women-dressed-as-lamia-sing-and-dance-on-carnival-sunday,-in-the-basque-coastal-town-of-mundaka,-northern-spain,-february-11,-2018

Snowboarder Shaun White of the U.S. with his gold medal after winning the men's half-pipe at the Winter Olympics, February 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) snowboarder-shaun-white-of-the-u.s.-with-his-gold-medal-after-winning-the-men's-half-pipe-at-the-winter-olympics,-february-14,-2018