The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6 2018

(SpaceX via AP)

Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, February 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumbles as he is hit by Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham in Super Bowl 52, February 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights the Olympic flame at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2018

(Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)

An Indian classical dancer inside a 1933 Cadillac V12 in New Delhi, India, February 6, 2018

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The crowd cheers at Playalinda Beach during the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6, 2018

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz dives over New England Patriots Devin McCourty for a touchdown in Super Bowl 52, February 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Aerial view of an early morning train crash between an Amtrak train and a CSX freight train, February 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Jeff Blake)

A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, February 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, February 7, 2018

(REUTERS)

Starlings swirl in the sky in the Negev Desert at dusk near the Bedouin city of Rahat, Southern Israel, February 6, 2018

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A man watches over a frozen Cataraqui river as morning mist rises in Kingston, Ontario, February 8, 2018

(Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP)

Siberian Husky dogs during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

A skater practices at the Gangneung Oval during a speed skating training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2018

(AP Photo/John Locher)

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, February 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi )

The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in a photo taken in Brittany, France, released on February 7, 2018

(REUTERS/Olivier Farcy)

An assistant holds a 102.34 carat white diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London, February 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

A man has his beard groomed at a street saloon at the bank of Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 5, 2018

(REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 52, in Minneapolis, February 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Fireworks go off after the Olympic flame was lit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, February 9, 2018

(Sean Haffey/Pool Photo via AP)

