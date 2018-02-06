Turkey babies in prison

">

Children are behind the bars in Turkey (Peace & Justice) children-are-behind-the-bars-in-turkey

Hundreds of mothers and children are now in Turkish jails mmm

hundreds-of-mothers-and-children-are-now-in-turkish-jails

Ahmet Canik Ahmet Canik Administrative Judge Fatih Canik was arrested and jailed in Kahramanmaras. Fatih`s five-year-old son Ahmet Canik lost his life in a traffic accident while he was crossing the street to visit his father in jail on 19 May 2017. Judge Canik’s family lives in the city of Afyon, but he was transferred to Kahramanmaras Prison; therefore, the family members were forced to travel hundreds of miles to visit him, and the tragic accident took place during one of their long commutes. (Peace & Justice ) ahmet-canik

As of August 2017, there are 668 children in prison with their mothers (Peace & Justice ) as-of-august-2017,-there-are-668-children-in-prison-with-their-mothers

A recently released Turkish woman, Bergul, claims her hair was ripped from her scalp amid prisoner mistreatment in Turkey a-recently-released-turkish-woman,-bergul,-claims-her-hair-was-ripped-from-her-scalp-amid-prisoner-mistreatment-in-turkey

Busra Atalay Busra Atalay was a detained pregnant woman with 6 month of twin babies. As a result of an early birth process, she lost one of her babies, the girl. The other baby is reportedly in intensive care. (Peace & Justice) busra-atalay

Inadequate conditions in prisons, affecting children’s physical and cognitive development (Peace & Justice) inadequate-conditions-in-prisons,-affecting-children’s-physical-and-cognitive-development