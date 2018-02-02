Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
The super blue blood moon is partially eclipsed as it sets next to the Statue of Liberty at sunrise in New York City, January 31, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/Fox News)

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. January 30, 2018

(Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

The wreckage of a garbage truck lies beside an Amtrak passenger train after a collision in Crozet, Virginia, January 31, 2018

(REUTERS/Drone Base)

A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, January 31, 2018

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A dog walks past a mural by street artist Alex Martinez outside a shop in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2018

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Guanacos sit in Patagonia Park, Chile, January 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire in the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018

(REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Roger Federer cries after winning the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 28, 2018. It was his 20th Grand Slam title

(REUTERS/Issei Kato)

A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy, January 29, 2018

( REUTERS/Tony Gentile )

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2018

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

A man carries an inflatable mattress as he arrives at the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 30, 2018

(REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

Volunteers greet athletes entering the Olympic Village prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A participant prepares a balloon for inflation during the International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland, January 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth )

A super blue blood moon sets behind an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, January 31, 2018

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Stuttgart's Christian Gentner during their Bundesliga game against Schalke in Stuttgart, Germany, January 27, 2018

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Czech Republic's Krystof Kryzl crashes during a men's World Cup giant slalom race in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, January 28, 2018

(AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

The Olympic rings stand on the beach before sunrise prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

