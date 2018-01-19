Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for a selfie as the temperature dropped to -58 degrees F in Yakutsk, Russia, January 13, 2018

(Sakhalife.ru photo via AP)

Artist Lea Porre from Central St. Martins college demonstrates her work, "101 Archeology," at the Tate Modern in London, January 15, 2018

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

A Rohingya refugee boy looks out the window of a bus as he is brought to the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh, January 18, 2018

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel, January 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower on a hazy day in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018

(REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency )

A vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018

(Stephen Horner /Orange County Fire Authority via AP)

Cars drive past a highway sign that says "Missle Alert Error There Is No Threat" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu, January 13, 2018

(Anthony Quintano/Civil Beat via AP)

Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, January 16, 2018

(Brenton-James Glover via AP)

View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018

(REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga)

An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema" near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018

(REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda in the Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally, January 13, 2018

(REUTERS/Franck Fife)

A crocodile that has had a motorcycle tire arouund its neck for at least 2 years, sunbaths on a beach in Palu City, Indonesia, January 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah)

A man rides a horse through a bonfire in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2018

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

People walk through The Wave by Vertigo on the Riverside Walkway, South Bank, during the Lumiere London light festival, January 17, 2018

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018

(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini )

People cast long shadows as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Mark Waissar walks on an overpass above the Pacific Coast Highway, in Santa Monica, California, January 16, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

