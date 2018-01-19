The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for a selfie as the temperature dropped to -58 degrees F in Yakutsk, Russia, January 13, 2018 (Sakhalife.ru photo via AP) -anastasia-gruzdeva-poses-for-a-selfie-as-the-temperature-dropped-to--58-degrees-f-in-yakutsk,-russia,-january-13,-2018

Artist Lea Porre from Central St. Martins college demonstrates her work, "101 Archeology," at the Tate Modern in London, January 15, 2018 (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) artist-lea-porre-from-central-st.-martins-college-demonstrates-her-work,-"101-archeology,"-at-the-tate-modern-in-london,-january-15,-2018

A Rohingya refugee boy looks out the window of a bus as he is brought to the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh, January 18, 2018 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) a-rohingya-refugee-boy-looks-out-the-window-of-a-bus-as-he-is-brought-to-the-balukhali-refugee-camp-in-bangladesh,-january-18,-2018

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel, January 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Amir Cohen ) a-murmuration-of-migrating-starlings-is-seen-across-the-sky-near-the-village-of-beit-kama-in-southern-israel,-january-16,-2018

Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower on a hazy day in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Aly Song) skyscrapers-oriental-pearl-tower-and-jin-mao-tower-on-a-hazy-day-in-the-financial-district-of-pudong-in-shanghai,-china,-january-16,-2018

A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency ) a-pegasus-airlines-aircraft-is-pictured-after-it-skidded-off-the-runway-at-trabzon-airport-by-the-black-sea-in-trabzon,-turkey,-january-14,-2018

A vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018 (Stephen Horner /Orange County Fire Authority via AP) a-vehicle-that-crashed-into-a-building-hangs-from-a-second-story-window-in-santa-ana,-california,-january-14,-2018

Cars drive past a highway sign that says "Missle Alert Error There Is No Threat" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu, January 13, 2018 (Anthony Quintano/Civil Beat via AP) cars-drive-past-a-highway-sign-that-says-"missle-alert-error-there-is-no-threat"-on-the-h-1-freeway-in-honolulu,-january-13,-2018

Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, January 16, 2018 (Brenton-James Glover via AP) ash-plumes-rise-from-the-volcano-on-kadovar-island,-papua-new-guinea-in-the-south-pacific,-january-16,-2018

View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018 (REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga) view-of-a-bridge-under-construction-that-collapsed-leaving-dead-and-injured-workers-in-chirajara-near-bogota,-colombia-january-15,-2018

An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema" near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018 (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain) an-overcrowded-train-leaves-tongi-rail-station-after-the-final-prayer-of-"bishwa-ijtema"-near-dhaka,-bangladesh,-january-14,-2018

Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda in the Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally, January 13, 2018 (REUTERS/Franck Fife) diego-martin-duplessis-of-argentina-drives-his-honda-in-the-peru-bolivia-argentina-dakar-rally,-january-13,-2018

A crocodile that has had a motorcycle tire arouund its neck for at least 2 years, sunbaths on a beach in Palu City, Indonesia, January 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah) a-crocodile-that-has-had-a-motorcycle-tire-arouund-its-neck-for-at-least-2-years,-sunbaths-on-a-beach-in-palu-city,-indonesia,-january-16,-2018

A man rides a horse through a bonfire in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2018 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) a-man-rides-a-horse-through-a-bonfire-in-honor-of-saint-anthony-the-abbot-in-san-bartolome-de-pinares,-spain,-january-16,-2018-

People walk through The Wave by Vertigo on the Riverside Walkway, South Bank, during the Lumiere London light festival, January 17, 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) people-walk-through-the-wave-by-vertigo-on-the-riverside-walkway,-south-bank,-during-the-lumiere-london-light-festival,-january-17,-2018

A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018 (REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ) a-person-enters-a-sauna-on-the-peak-of-mount-lagazuoi-in-cortina-d'ampezzo,-italy-january-16,-2018

People cast long shadows as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018 (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez) people-cast-long-shadows-as-they-walk-across-a-plaza-in-the-canary-wharf-financial-district-of-london,-britain,-january-17,-2018