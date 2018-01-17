Thousands of migrants packed into Greek island
As the E.U. struggles to find a solution to waves of migrants coming into the continent from the Middle East and Africa, migrants are being held in limbo on a Greek island.
Nov. 30, 2017: Refugees and migrants line up to receive their lunch provided by the Greek authorities, at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis )
Dec. 1., 2017: Tombstones placed on graves of refugees and migrants some of whom drowned at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, are seen on a field provided by the municipality to be used as a cemetery near the village Kato Tritos on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis )
Dec. 1, 2017: The Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis )
Nov. 30, 2017: A Syrian refugee boy stands in front of his family tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis )
Dec. 1, 2017: A refugee girl from Syria runs at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
