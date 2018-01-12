The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito, California, January 10, 2018 (REUTERS/ Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department) a-damaged-house-is-surrounded-by-large-boulders-and-debris-following-mudslides-due-to-heavy-rains-in-montecito,-california,-january-10,-2018

An 11th-century church usually covered by water are seen inside a now dry reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Spain, January 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) an-11th-century-church-usually-covered-by-water-are-seen-inside-a-now-dry-reservoir-in-vilanova-de-sau,-spain,-january-11,-2018

The Jefferson Memorial is reflected in the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak in Washington, January 8, 2018 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) the-jefferson-memorial-is-reflected-in-the-frozen-surface-of-the-tidal-basin-at-daybreak-in-washington,-january-8,-2018

The sun rises behind One World Trade Center in New York City as seen from Kearny, New Jersey, January 7, 2018, (FOX News/Gary Hershorn) the-sun-rises-behind-one-world-trade-center-in-new-york-city-as-seen-from-kearny,-new-jersey,-january-7,-2018,-

People walk in front of the Holy Trinity cathedral after a midnight service in Tbilisi, Georgia January 7, 2018 (REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili) people-walk-in-front-of-the-holy-trinity-cathedral-after-a-midnight-service-in-tbilisi,-georgia-january-7,-2018

A villager rides in the traditional Epiphany celebration horse race in Pietrosani, Romania, January 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) a-villager-rides-in-the-traditional-epiphany-celebration-horse-race-in-pietrosani,-romania,-january-6,-2018

The car of driver Alicia Reina burns after catching fire during the third stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in Pisco, Peru, January 8, 2018 (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) the-car-of-driver-alicia-reina-burns-after-catching-fire-during-the-third-stage-of-the-2018-dakar-rally-in-pisco,-peru,-january-8,-2018

People skate and walk on the frozen "Oeschinensee" mountain lake near Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, January 7, 2018 (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP) people-skate-and-walk-on-the-frozen-"oeschinensee"-mountain-lake-near-kandersteg-in-the-bernese-oberland,-switzerland,-january-7,-2018

People look through virtual reality goggles at the Samsung booth during CES International, in Las Vegas, January 9, 2018, (AP Photo/John Locher) people-look-through-virtual-reality-goggles-at-the-samsung-booth-during-ces-international,-in-las-vegas,-january-9,-2018,

Dallas Mavericks' J.J. Barea lands in the front two rows chasing a loose ball in an NBA basketball game in Dallas, January 9, 2018 (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) dallas-mavericks'-j.j.-barea-lands-in-the-front-two-rows-chasing-a-loose-ball-in-an-nba-basketball-game-in-dallas,-january-9,-2018

An honor guard attends a ceremony during a visit by Chile's President Michelle Bachelet in Havana, Cuba, January 8, 2018 (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) an-honor-guard-attends-a-ceremony-during-a-visit-by-chile's-president-michelle-bachelet-in-havana,-cuba,-january-8,-2018

Participants clad in Japanese kimono walk together after a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, January 8, 2018 (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayash) participants-clad-in-japanese-kimono-walk-together-after-a-coming-of-age-ceremony-at-toshimaen-amusement-park-in-tokyo,-january-8,-2018

Bill Asher walks through mud in his home damaged by storms in Montecito, California, January 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) bill-asher-walks-through-mud-in-his-home-damaged-by-storms-in-montecito,-california,-january-11,-2018

People climb up a hill while the sun sets over the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany, January 9, 2018 (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) people-climb-up-a-hill-while-the-sun-sets-over-the-olympic-park-in-munich,-germany,-january-9,-2018

Khansa, an eight month old critically endangered Bornean orangutan, shows off its two front teeth at the Singapore Zoo, January 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File) khansa,-an-eight-month-old-critically-endangered-bornean-orangutan,-shows-off-its-two-front-teeth-at-the-singapore-zoo,-january-11,-2018

Indian passengers warm their hands near a bonfire on a cold morning while they wait at Lucknow train station, India, January 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) indian-passengers-warm-their-hands-near-a-bonfire-on-a-cold-morning-while-they-wait-at-lucknow-train-station,-india,-january-11,-2018

A group of horses eat as the snow falls near the Pyrenean village of Garralda, Northern Spain, January 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) a-group-of-horses-eat-as-the-snow-falls-near-the-pyrenean-village-of-garralda,-northern-spain,-january-14,-2018