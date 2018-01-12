Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito, California, January 10, 2018

(REUTERS/ Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

An 11th-century church usually covered by water are seen inside a now dry reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Spain, January 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Jefferson Memorial is reflected in the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak in Washington, January 8, 2018

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The sun rises behind One World Trade Center in New York City as seen from Kearny, New Jersey, January 7, 2018,

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

People walk in front of the Holy Trinity cathedral after a midnight service in Tbilisi, Georgia January 7, 2018

(REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili)

A villager rides in the traditional Epiphany celebration horse race in Pietrosani, Romania, January 6, 2018

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The car of driver Alicia Reina burns after catching fire during the third stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in Pisco, Peru, January 8, 2018

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

People skate and walk on the frozen "Oeschinensee" mountain lake near Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, January 7, 2018

(Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

People look through virtual reality goggles at the Samsung booth during CES International, in Las Vegas, January 9, 2018,

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Mavericks' J.J. Barea lands in the front two rows chasing a loose ball in an NBA basketball game in Dallas, January 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

An honor guard attends a ceremony during a visit by Chile's President Michelle Bachelet in Havana, Cuba, January 8, 2018

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Participants clad in Japanese kimono walk together after a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, January 8, 2018

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayash)

Bill Asher walks through mud in his home damaged by storms in Montecito, California, January 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People climb up a hill while the sun sets over the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany, January 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Khansa, an eight month old critically endangered Bornean orangutan, shows off its two front teeth at the Singapore Zoo, January 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Indian passengers warm their hands near a bonfire on a cold morning while they wait at Lucknow train station, India, January 11, 2018

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A group of horses eat as the snow falls near the Pyrenean village of Garralda, Northern Spain, January 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the downhill part of a men's alpine combined race in Wengen, Switzerland, January 12, 2018

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

